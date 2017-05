What's Your Point? May 3, 2017 Healthcare and Clinton blames Comey You Decide What's Your Point? May 3, 2017 Healthcare and Clinton blames Comey What's Your Point? May 3,2017 Part 1 Discussion topics: Healthcare and Clinton blames Comey.

- What's Your Point host Greg Groogan leads panelists: Jared Woodfil, Conservative Republicans of Texas; Nyanza Moore,Progressive Commentator and Attorney; Tony Diaz, Chicano Activist and Educator; Marcus Davis, Host Sunday Morning Live Magic 102; Steve Toth, Congressional Candidate, Jessican Colon, Republican Strategist; in a discussion about repealing Obamacare and Hillary Clinton blames FBI Director Comey for her election loss.