U.S. Rep. Ted Poe says he is in remission from leukemia

- After he was sworn in for his seventh term as United States Representative for the Second Congressional District of Texas, Congressman Ted Poe released the following statement:

This week the 115th Congress officially begins. With conservative control of both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, I am confident that things will be different. As the President-elect has said, it is time to put America first. I can't wait to get moving.

Being sworn in is always an honor and a privilege, but this year is even more special for me. I am happy to also announce today that I am in remission from Leukemia. My fight is not yet over, but the progress that has been made in the last six months has been nothing short of miraculous, thanks to the Good Lord, the experts at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the support and prayers of my family, friends, colleagues, staff and all of you. Since remission does not mean "cancer free", I will continue to receive treatment both in Washington and Houston. After a challenging six months, I am grateful to be able to be here in Washington doing what I love to do: fight for Texas.