Kim Ogg sworn in as Harris County District Attorney

Following a contentious election in 2016, Kim Ogg will take the oath of office as Harris County District Attorney after defeating incumbent candidate Devon Anderson. With Ogg's inauguration comes changes in staffing at the district attorney's office.

Vivian King will serve as Ogg's chief of staff.

Other appointments to the Harris County District Attorney's Office include the following:

David Mitcham - Interim First Assistant and Trial Bureau Chief

Hon. Barbara Hartle - Administrative Bureau Chief

Jim Leitner - Intake and Grand Jury Bureau Chief

Yvonne Q. Taylor - Training Coordinator

John Denholm - Intake Shift Chief

Nathan Beedle - Misdemeanor Division Chief

Sean Teare - Vehicular Crimes Unit Chief

Alex Forrest - Environmental Unit Chief

Collen Barnett - Floating Felony Court Chief

JoAnne Musick - Sex Crimes Unit Chief

Carvana Cloud - Family Criminal Law Unit Chief

Elizabeth Eakin - Data Analysis Director

Stephen Clappart - Chief Investigator

Sue Lovell - Governmental Affairs

Shekira Dennis - Outreach Coordinator

Following a reception at 9 a.m., Ogg was sworn in at 10 a.m. Monday at the South Texas College of Law Houston.