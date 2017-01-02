Kim Ogg sworn in as Harris County District Attorney

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Following a contentious election in 2016, Kim Ogg will take the oath of office as Harris County District Attorney after defeating incumbent candidate Devon Anderson. With Ogg's inauguration comes changes in staffing at the district attorney's office.
Vivian King will serve as Ogg's chief of staff.
Other appointments to the Harris County District Attorney's Office include the following:
- David Mitcham - Interim First Assistant and Trial Bureau Chief
- Hon. Barbara Hartle - Administrative Bureau Chief
- Jim Leitner - Intake and Grand Jury Bureau Chief
- Yvonne Q. Taylor - Training Coordinator
- John Denholm - Intake Shift Chief
- Nathan Beedle - Misdemeanor Division Chief
- Sean Teare - Vehicular Crimes Unit Chief
- Alex Forrest - Environmental Unit Chief
- Collen Barnett - Floating Felony Court Chief
- JoAnne Musick - Sex Crimes Unit Chief
- Carvana Cloud - Family Criminal Law Unit Chief
- Elizabeth Eakin - Data Analysis Director
- Stephen Clappart - Chief Investigator
- Sue Lovell - Governmental Affairs
- Shekira Dennis - Outreach Coordinator
Following a reception at 9 a.m., Ogg was sworn in at 10 a.m. Monday at the South Texas College of Law Houston.