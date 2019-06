- A haboob moved across Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday, June 5, with a National Weather Service camera well placed to capture its progress.

The service released timelapse video filmed by its tower camera at the Space Spectrum in Lubbock. It shows the large, red cloud sweeping across the city.

The weather service tweeted that visibility was dropping quickly as a "wall of dirt passes through with +60 MPH wind gusts.”

As it pushed east, the haboob reached “much of the southern South Plains,” the service said.

