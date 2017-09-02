What you need to know about your water after a flood

- Many questions arise after devastating floods -- especially about the safety of our water.

Is it safe to drink? What are the risks and precautions?

Well, in the City of Houston, the drinking water remains SAFE.

But residents in these zip codes: 77024, 77041, 77043, 77055, 77077, 77079, 77080, and 77094 (impacted areas are highlighted on the map below) are asked to conserve water.

Houston Water’s West District and Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment plants, which provide sanitary sewer service to he above zip codes, have been flooded.

Residents in these areas are asked to conserve resources by NOT flushing or using extra water for showers, baths, laundry, dishes or toilets until further notice.

Floodwaters



Floodwaters may contain fecal material from overflowing sewage systems, and agricultural and industrial byproducts.

There is risk of disease from eating or drinking anything contaminated with floodwater.



Do not allow children to play in floodwater areas, wash children's hands frequently (always before meals), and do not allow children to play with floodwater contaminated toys that have not been disinfected.



Keep open cuts and sores as clean as possible by washing well with soap. If a wound develops redness, swelling, or drainage, seek immediate medical attention.

Public Water Systems



If you are on a Public Water System (PWS), your municipality, water utility, or system owner will notify you of any unsafe drinking water conditions in the system and provide directions on what you can do to prevent exposure.



Fort Bend County does not provide water or sewer services. For issues concerning your home’s water system including quality of water, drainage, and retention concerns, or sewage back-up, contact your home’s city or MUD operator.



Ways to contact your city or MUD Operator:

Your home’s water bill



Fort Bend County website under MUDs and LIDs



Fort Bend County Engineering page. Fort Bend County Interactive Public Mapping Site, click on Layers and enable FBC MUD and LIDS.

Private Water Well Systems

Private drinking water wells in flooded areas should always be considered contaminated. If your well or the area around it was flooded:

STOP USING THE WATER FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION AND CONTACT.



Use only bottled or boiled water as an alternative source for drinking, cooking (including washing food you eat raw), and bathing until you can disinfect your well and have a sample tested.



Visit the Public Health Preparedness website for more information on steps to protect your health and disinfect your private well fbchealth.org



TCEQ Disinfecting Your Private Well



EPA – What to Do After the Flood

For questions and concerns call 3-1-1.