Rising floodwaters create dire situation in Jefferson County

- The National Weather Service has issued flash flood emergencies for parts of Southeast Texas, including Beaumont and Port Arthur.

KFDM-TV reports the situation in Port Arthur is dire as homes were expected to fill with rising floodwaters and residents unsure of how to evacuate the city.



Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens tells the station that county resources cannot get to Port Arthur because of the flooding and some residents have gone into survival mode.



Mayor Derrick Freeman said on his Facebook page that the "city is underwater right now but we are coming!" He also urged residents to get to higher ground, but avoid becoming trapped in attics.

Meanwhile, many residents evacuated to the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

But by Wednesday morning, the Civic Center was flooding with hundreds inside and with nowhere to go.

Port Arthur police later announced that the Carl Parker Center is accepting citizens seeking shelter, but there are no supplies at the facility.

Residents and their loved ones in other areas continue to post to social media, out of desperation, the dire situation they're under.

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management announced at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday that rescue efforts will resume at daylight.

Deputy Marcus McLellan told FOX 26 the city's 911 system has been inundated with calls.

McLellan offered a number for people who are in knee-deep water to call for rescue.

He says Port Arthur residents can call (409) 983-8622 to arrange a pick-up.