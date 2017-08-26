Harvey-related power outages

Related Headlines Van carrying family swept up in flood

CenterPoint Energy is reporting 79,611 customers are without lights.as of 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Entergy Texas, Inc. is reporting 68,910 customers are affected by outages as of 2:57 p.m. Wednesday.

CenterPoint Energy released the following statement on Wednesday morning:

The safety of the public and of our employees is our highest priority.

We have restored power to more than 713,000 customers since Harvey began to impact our service territory on Friday, including more than 100,000 customers in the last 24 hours. 96 percent of CenterPoint Energy customers have power.

Our crews are responding to outages throughout our service territory where they can safely do so.

While the water on a particular street may have receded, the equipment that needs to be repaired - or what is causing the outage - may be in an area that is still impacted by flooding.

Customers may see crews in their area who then move on. In many cases, these crews are assessing damage to determine what type of equipment and crew will be needed to repair our equipment.

In some areas, we are proactively taking service off the grid in order to avoid long-term damage to infrastructure, which could potentially result in a longer restoration time.

Until flood waters recede, we won't be able to provide restoration estimates.

We will resume our response and restoration efforts in hard-hit areas once flood water recedes and crews can safely navigate.

Our crews are working and will keep working until everyone is restored. We greatly appreciate your patience.

Additional crews from outside our service area are also supporting restoration efforts.

Our natural gas system is functioning normally and we’ve responded to leak calls in areas of the city that our crews have been able to safely access.

When possible, we recommend that you contact a licensed electrician to advise and assist during flood conditions in turning power off at the breaker box and back on. If it appears that water will get as high as the outlets in your house, we recommend that you cut off power at the breaker box ONLY if you are able to do so safely and without standing in water.

Entergy Texas, Inc. shared the following safety recommendations on its website related to customers affected by Harvey: