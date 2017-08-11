< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Heat Advisory for several Southeast Texas counties Tuesday afternoon Heat Advisory for several Southeast Texas counties Tuesday afternoon addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/heat-advisory-for-several-southeast-texas-counties-tuesday-afternoon" addthis:title="Heat Advisory for several Southeast Texas counties Tuesday afternoon"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417024303.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417024303");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417024303-273298667"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417024303-273298667" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div Posted Jul 09 2019 06:10AM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 06:12AM CDT <li>Liberty</li> <li>Madison</li> <li><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Matagorda" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Matagorda</span></li> <li>Montgomery</li> <li>Polk</li> <li>San Jacinto</li> <li>Trinity</li> <li>Walker</li> </ul> <p>There will be an increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. More Weather Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/July_9_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7492955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/July_9_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7492955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/July_9_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7492955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/July_9_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7492955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/July_9_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7492955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span Houston-area weather forecast
By Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 07:47AM CDT In the short term, the main issue is heat. A heat advisory is in effect until 7pm with highs in the upper 90s today and Wednesday. Stay alert for updates this week as the gulf low forecast becomes clearer.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/download-the-free-fox-26-weather-app" title="Download the free FOX 26 Weather App" data-articleId="376839062" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/04/vlcsnap-03585_1543963576310_6484178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/04/vlcsnap-03585_1543963576310_6484178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/04/vlcsnap-03585_1543963576310_6484178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/04/vlcsnap-03585_1543963576310_6484178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/04/vlcsnap-03585_1543963576310_6484178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 Weather App" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Download the free FOX 26 Weather App
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Dec 04 2018 04:48PM CST
Updated Dec 04 2018 08:51PM CST Cows swept away by flash flooding in southeastern Minnesota
Posted Jun 28 2019 11:07AM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 11:11AM CDT Featured Videos class="story-link static-position" href="/home/robbery-suspect-killed-in-north-harris-county-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-05h24m18s137_1562667868529_7492813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deadly shooting and apparent robbery in north Harris County on July 9, 2019" title="trevor-way-parramatta-lane-shooting-vlcsnap-2019-07-09-05h24m18s137_1562667868529.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Robbery suspect killed in north Harris County shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/willie-d-of-geto-boys-runs-for-houston-city-council-district-b"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/willie%20d_1562644849686.JPG_7492219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="willie d_1562644849686.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Willie D of Geto Boys runs for Houston City Council, District B</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/new-air-bnb-deal-sends-tax-revenue-to-houston-arts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/airb_1562644391932_7492216_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="airb_1562644391932.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>New Air BnB deal sends tax revenue to Houston Arts</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Heat Advisory for several Southeast Texas counties Tuesday afternoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/have-you-seen-him-65-year-old-man-missing-from-tyler-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/man%20elderly%20missing_1562623946400.JPG_7489171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/man%20elderly%20missing_1562623946400.JPG_7489171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/man%20elderly%20missing_1562623946400.JPG_7489171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/man%20elderly%20missing_1562623946400.JPG_7489171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/man%20elderly%20missing_1562623946400.JPG_7489171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Silver Alert canceled for 65-year-old Tyler man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/robbery-suspect-killed-in-north-harris-county-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-05h24m18s137_1562667868529_7492813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-05h24m18s137_1562667868529_7492813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-05h24m18s137_1562667868529_7492813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-05h24m18s137_1562667868529_7492813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-05h24m18s137_1562667868529_7492813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deadly&#x20;shooting&#x20;and&#x20;apparent&#x20;robbery&#x20;in&#x20;north&#x20;Harris&#x20;County&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Robbery suspect killed in north Harris County shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/willie-d-of-geto-boys-runs-for-houston-city-council-district-b" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/willie%20d_1562644849686.JPG_7492219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/willie%20d_1562644849686.JPG_7492219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/willie%20d_1562644849686.JPG_7492219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/willie%20d_1562644849686.JPG_7492219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/willie%20d_1562644849686.JPG_7492219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Willie D of Geto Boys runs for Houston City Council, District B</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/new-air-bnb-deal-sends-tax-revenue-to-houston-arts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/airb_1562644391932_7492216_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/airb_1562644391932_7492216_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/airb_1562644391932_7492216_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/airb_1562644391932_7492216_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/airb_1562644391932_7492216_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Air BnB deal sends tax revenue to Houston Arts</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad 