A Heat Advisory is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, heat index values are expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon into the early evening.

The Heat Advisory is for the following counties:

Austin

Brazoria

Brazos

Burleson

Chambers

Colorado

Fort Bend

Galveston

Grimes

Harris

Houston

Jackson

Liberty

Madison

Matagorda

Montgomery

Polk

San Jacinto

Trinity

Walker

There will be an increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Take precautions if you will be outdoors:

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Reschedule outdoor activities to the morning and evening, if possible; take breaks

Wear light-weight, loose-fitting clothing

Drink water

MAP: Cooling centers open in the Houston area