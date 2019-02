Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Feb. 28 for several southeast Texas counties

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Feb. 28 for the following southeast Texas counties:

Brazoria

Fort Bend

Galveston

Harris

Jackson

Liberty

Matagorda

Wharton

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Feb. 28 for the following southeast Texas counties:

Chambers

Harris

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Feb. 28 for the following southeast Texas counties:

Brazoria

Galveston

Matagorda

Drivers should proceed with extreme caution, allow additional travel time, use low beams, reduce driving speed and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

Download the FOX 26 Houston Weather App for active alerts in your county.