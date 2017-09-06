Powerful Hurricane Irma roars across Caribbean on path toward Florida

Powerful Hurricane Irma setting sites on Puerto Rico Powerful Hurricane Irma setting sites on Puerto Rico

FOX 5 Quick Points:

1) Most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history.

2) Eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda early Wednesday morning.

3) Maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

4) Tropical Storm Katia has formed in the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). Early reports say it is expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

5) Tropical Storm Jose has formed farther east in the Atlantic. Expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center is showing a path for Hurricane Irma that points to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading north for Florida over the weekend.

The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history -- the strong Category 5 Hurricane Irma -- has had sustained winds of 185 mph since Tuesday morning, said FOX 5 meteorologists Mike Thomas and Caitlin Roth.

Hurricane warnings have been extended to most of the islands in the Caribbean. Hurricane watches have been extended to Cuba and into the Bahamas. The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda around 1:47 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Thomas says the storm is expected to continue its western path and could be at Category 4 strength off of the shore of Cuba early Saturday morning.

EAST SHIFT! Morning models turn Hurricane #Irma just east of Florida similar to Matthew last year. If right, bad but not as bad as landfall. pic.twitter.com/TBGXXdZNNn — Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) September 6, 2017

The storm could be at Category 3 strength when it arrives in Florida sometime Sunday into Monday.

President Donald Trump declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Officials in the Florida Keys geared up to get tourists and residents out of Irma's path, and the mayor of Miami-Dade county said people should be prepared to evacuate Miami Beach and most of the county's coastal areas.

Thomas says many model tracks are suggesting that the storm could miss Florida to the east. The storm would still bring heavy damage to the east coast but damage would greatly be reduced if the storm stays off shore.

The Carolinas, Thomas says, could be impacted harder if Irma stays off of the Florida coast.

3 storms out there right now. #Katia formed this morning, expected to move into Mexico. #Jose should head out to sea. #Irma we're watching! pic.twitter.com/iGm7RY88FU — Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) September 6, 2017

Also Wednesday morning, a new tropical storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico off Mexico's coast. Tropical Storm Katia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) with some strengthening forecast over the next two days. But the hurricane center said Katia was expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

Meanwhile, a third tropical storm farther east in the Atlantic was expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night. Tropical Storm Jose's maximum sustained winds had increased to near 60 mph (95 kph). The storm was centered about 1,255 miles (2,020 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles and was moving west near 13 mph (20 kph).

For the latest on information on Irma such as forecasts, tracks and models, visit MyFoxHurricane.com.

Category 5 Hurricane #Irma (185mph winds) to pass over Saint Martin soon. Strongest storm to ever hit them. Keep them in your thoughts today pic.twitter.com/gQHIvWREJk — Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) September 6, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.