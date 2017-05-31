JD's Hurricane Gear Test - hurricane kit components

Although Emergency Essentials brand kits are not made specifically for hurricanes, the two-person three-day kits contain what you need in general for overall preparedness, such as toilet paper and a multifunction tool.

A cell phone charger with a solar panel is helpful when the need to charge is greatest and electricity is not an option.

An LED flashlight is necessary for all hurricane kits.

With the sealable AquaPodKit, you can store at least 65 gallons of water in a bathtub.

Heater Meals have a minimum shelf life of two years and some can last up to five years.