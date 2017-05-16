One dead, 25 injured as tornado touches down near Chetek, Wisconsin

- One person is dead and 25 others are injured after tornado touchdowns near Cameron and Chetek, Wisconsin according to the Barron County Sheriff. There is widespread damage in the area.

The search for survivors went into the night. Responders could hear the voices of people trapped inside their homes when they first arrived, packing six people into a single ambulance in one instance to transport victims to the hospital.

According to the Barron County Sheriff, a 46-year-old man was found dead at the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park.

Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin said 50 to 60 homes were impacted. Another 17 people were transported to the hospital and 5 to 10 others had minor injuries. At this time, all residents of the mobile home park have been accounted for.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS: An emergency shelter has been established at Mosaic Telecom in Cameron. The Red Cross of Wisconsin has also set up a reception center in Ladysmith for those affected by the storms. The Humane Society in Barron has kennels and pet food available to pets in need.

HOW TO HELP: Barron County Authorities are asking community members to please not bring any further donations to the emergency shelter located at Mosaic Telecom in Cameron Wisconsin. Many donations have already been received. Due to limited space we are asking community members to please wait to donate until needs can be assessed. The care and concern from the community has been overwhelming. Additional needs will be shared with the community when known

Cameron is located between Chetek and Rice Lake in Barron County. Tennis ball sized hail was also reported in the area. VIEW PHOTOS

