Mudslide closes Highway 17 near Scotts Valley [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Fallen tree in Oakland - Photo: Allie Rasmus Weather Mudslide closes Highway 17 near Scotts Valley It's a messy Tuesday morning commute as rain soaks the Bay Area, packing strong gusts of wind and lightning. Sal reports there have been at least 100 incidents for this morning's commute.

OAKLAND (KTVU) --- Afternoon and evening commuters should have a better time navigating Bay Area roads Tuesday as the region saw a break from the relentless rain that resulted in travel gridlock on many roads and highways during the morning rush hour drive.

California Highway Patrol troopers responded to at least 100 traffic incidents during the morning commute. And Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz mountains was expected to remain closed overnight as crews worked to remove damage that resulted from the storm.

A large mudslide blocked all lanes of northbound 17 near Vine Hill Road (near Scotts Valley.) Drivers were being diverted off NB 17 at Granite Creek Road. A black truck was pushed over the median when the mud entered the roadway. The driver was not injured, according to the CHP. Authorities said they did not expect lanes of Highway 17 to reopen until 7 p.m. or later.

Fremont police said Tuesday that Niles Canyon, also known as State Road 84, was closed and motorist were urged to find other routes for the evening commute because officials could not say if the road would reopen in time.

As of 11:20 a.m., police said they received a report of standing water on roadway and responding officers found 2 feet of water on the roadway.

Crews in the area have been busy recently. They say they keep returning to "re-fix" slides along Highway 9.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports the San Lorenzo River is approaching flood stage in Felton.

San Francisco

According to Muni officials, a fallen tree near Ocean and I-280 resulted in some vehicles being unable to leave the transit yard, including 2 Castro shuttles, the agency tweeted. And California Highway Patrol troopers said it has responded to over 100 incidents as a result of storms that rolled through the Bay Area.

East Bay

All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 toward the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge have reopened after a big-rig with an empty trailer overturned in heavy winds earlier this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near the San Quentin on-ramp to the highway.

CHP officers closed all eastbound lanes heading toward the bridge as of around 7:50 a.m. to get the big-rig back upright and move it off the bridge. All lanes reopened by about 8:40 a.m., according to the CHP.

CHP officials are advising other big-rigs hauling empty trailers to avoid crossing the bridge until further notice.

Meanwhile a tree is blocking Shepherd Canyon Road and Snake Road in Oakland. Crews are working to clear the 100 foot Eucalyptus tree.