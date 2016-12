Houston-area FOXRAD Weather forecast Weather Houston-area FOXRAD Weather forecast A warm front on Saturday sets Houston up for a warm/muggy Christmas with afternoon temps in the mid 70s.

Mild weather for the rest of this week. Wednesday night will see the passage of a quiet cold front bringing perhaps an isolated shower to our coastal counties. Look for morning lows in the 40s and afternoons topping out in the 60s. A warm front on Saturday sets Houston up for a warm/muggy Christmas with afternoon temps in the mid 70s.