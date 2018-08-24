Wild chase ends after joint law enforcement effort

- It started when a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden tried to stop a driver in Chambers County. Approximately thirty minutes later, deputies and officers had to remove that woman from the car and restrain her at the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kingwood.

Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office were initially contacted about someone who was driving erratically on Interstate 10 east of State Highway 146 in the Mont Belvieu area. She refused to stop the car.

The woman, later identified as Alicja Kaszubski, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after leading Houston Police Department officers, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase that extended from Chambers County into northeast Houston before coming to an end in the Kingwood area.

At one point during the pursuit, it appeared that the driver was going to stop, but she instead accelerated the car, almost striking a DPS trooper who had a weapon drawn.

No one was injured as a result of the vehicle chase and a Texas DPS spokesman says the woman will be evaluated.for a possible mental condition. The car she was driving was registered in Florida.