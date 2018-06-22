Road collapses in southwest Houston, concrete breaker falls into sinkhole

- Evening rush hour traffic on South Post Oak Road in southwest Houston will be delayed with two lanes blocked after concrete buckled to form a sinkhole.

The public information officer for Houston Public Works said that transportation and drainage operations employees were investigating apparent one-inch-deep settling of the road on South Post Oak Road near Gasmer Drive.

When workers used a concrete breaker to approach the settled section, the road collapsed beneath the equipment. The employee was not hurt and the equipment was not seriously damaged.

As the equipment is towed away and crews investigate the cause of the sinkhole, the left and center lanes will be closed, leaving only the right lane open to traffic.

Crews will repair the damaged road panel.