- Motorists can expect delays this weekend due to a major closure of the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near the I-610 West Loop.

The Southwest Freeway southbound lanes will be closed between Chimney Rock and Weslayan beginning 9 p.m. August 2 until 5 a.m. August 5.

Crews are working on the foundations for the new I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound. TxDOT says the $259 million project will "significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving."

You can find additional information about the project and closures at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com

