Some eastbound mainlanes of the Katy Freeway remain closed at Eldridge Parkway after two trucks collided, causing a chemical to spill.

A right lane and two center lanes are still shutdown.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Police say a box truck hit a construction vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but were conscious and talking when they were transported.

Officials say there was some type of cleaning supplies in the box truck and diesel fuel also spilled onto the highway. A crew is cleaning up the scene.