- All southbound mainlanes of the North Freeway at Tidwell have reopened after a deadly crash.

Police say one person died in the chain-reaction crash that occurred around 1 a.m.

Three cars were involved. Police say one vehicle struck the retaining wall and came to a rest, a second vehicle struck the first vehicle, and then the third vehicle struck the first vehicle.

Police say the second vehicle fled the scene. The first and third vehicle were engulfed in flames.