Major weekend closure for Gulf Freeway

The Texas Department of Transportation will complete the final lane configurations on the southbound mainlanes of the Interstate 45 South, the Gulf Freeway, project from the Dixie Farm Road exit to NASA 1 Bypass as well as other related construction work.

To complete the work, a total closure of the southbound mainlanes will take place beginning on Saturday night.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 until 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, the Gulf Freeway southbound mainlanes will be closed from Scarsdale Boulevard to NASA 1 Bypass.

Anyone traveling southbound on the Gulf Freeway will need to exit the mainlanes at Scarsdale Boulevard and detour to the frontage road through the NASA Road 1 intersection. They can re-enter the mainlanes at the NASA Bypass 1 / NASA Road 1 entrance ramp.

Travelers should expect delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. All intersections

between FM 1959/Dixie Farm Road and NASA Road 1 will have uniformed police officers on duty to assist with

the flow of traffic.

Once the closure is complete, the five southbound mainlanes will open. The entrance and exit ramps from

Scarsdale Boulevard to NASA Bypass will also be in their final configuration.

The northbound mainlanes will not be affected by the weekend traffic closures and remain at three lanes. A

future closure is planned to address the final configuration of the northbound mainlanes.

The entire project is scheduled for completion by 2018.

For more information on scheduled lane closures in the Houston District, contact the Public Information

Office at (713) 802-5076.

