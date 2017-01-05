Know Before You Go to Super Bowl LI Traffic Know Before You Go to Super Bowl LI Know Before You Go -- that's the slogan and the traffic plan the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee is trying to drive home to Houston-area residents.

Over the course of ten days, 1 million people are expected to enjoy all the Super Bowl LI fun in Houston -- that could lead to a parking nightmare, but not if you know before you go.

If the crowds and congestion of Super Bowl LI give you a headache just thinking about them, you certainly don't want to get caught in it.

"You can know before you go," says Robert M. Eury, Houston Super Bowl Host Committee Community Council member. "You can plan ahead and you can make life easier for yourself and everybody else as well."

How are you supposed to Know Before You Go?

The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee app, launched in December, will allow you to pre-pay for a parking spot.

"You'll be able to purchase it via your phone or the website and it'll give you turn by turn directions to your lot," Kyle Chank, Houston Super Bowl Host Committee director of transportation and operations. "You'll be able to show your pass or print it out like a boarding pass."

You can also visit http://www.housuperbowl.com/transportation to find out which downtown Houston streets will be closed, which area shuttle is more convenient and where bike share locations are.

Do you have your own bicycle? A bicycle valet will be set up at Super Bowl Live to keep it secure while you're inside.

Public transportation will run on an extended schedule.

"Bus service and rail service, they'll be running at least two hours after Super Bowl Live events end," says METRO vice president & senior press officer Jerome Gray.

There will also be Six In The City.

Any taxi will take you anywhere in downtown Houston for $6.

Make a plan for Super Bowl LI activities and make Know Before You Go more than a mere slogan.