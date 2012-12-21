What's going down, H-town?

The weekend is finally here! There's a lot going on in the Bayou City -- here's a quick look at what's going down in H-Town.

Barbecue lovers, something just for you as the first ever Texas Monthly Meatup takes place on Saturday, June 24, serving the best meaty dishes by renowned pitmasters and chefs, along with live music, cold beer and hand-crafted cocktails. The delicious regional 'meating' of the minds is perfectly-timed with the release of the Texas Monthly June issue featuring "The 50 Best BBQ Joints in Texas." Tickets are $85, not including ticket fees and the deliciousness begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

If you have ever wanted to meet the Minions, you can bring the whole family to the Children's Museum of Houston where the Minions from Despicable Me will be running wild. Admission to Minion Dominion costs $12 with the event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and ending at 5 p.m.

The official Houston Pride Festival in downtown Houston is free to the public and will include live music, drinks and more. The festival will be located in the intersection of McKinney Street and Smith Street. Although the event is free to the public, VIP tickets are available. The festival begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

After the festival, the Houston Pride Parade will commence in the streets of downtown Houston with performers and floats at the fourth largest LGBT parade in the U.S. The parade will begin at the intersection of Smith Street and Lamar Street and continues down Smith until Walker Street goes on from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Escape to 'The Big Easy' without having to leave Houston when DJ Jubilee, DJ Jack Frost, Stooges Brass Band and more perform at Jones Plaza with New Orleans style food and art at the Taste of New Orleans. Tickets start at $5 with the event starting at 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.