- Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young, who played in the NFL for six years, was in Fort Bend County Court Friday where he had his DWI charge in February reduced to obstructing a highway, according to his Houston attorney Paul Doyle.

Doyle said being charged with obstructing a highway is a Class B misdemeanor.

The charges against Vince Young have been reduced to obstructing a highway,” Doyle said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. “He is no longer charged with DWI.

“That’s a big development and it supports what Vince has said all along. It is rare that a DA’s office has the guts to do this.”

Young was an All-American at the University of Texas, leading the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship, and he made the Pro Bowl twice with the Tennessee Titans.

“I’m just happy that I got a good lawyer,” Young said. “He did a good job.

I’m happy that it cleared my name from a DWI.”