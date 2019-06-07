< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story411444915" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411444915" data-article-version="1.0">Texans fire general manager Brian Gaine</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/texans-fire-general-manager-brian-gaine">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411444915"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:40PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Brian%20Gaine_1559945909568.jpg_7365188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Brian%20Gaine_1559945909568.jpg_7365188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Brian%20Gaine_1559945909568.jpg_7365188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Brian%20Gaine_1559945909568.jpg_7365188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Brian%20Gaine_1559945909568.jpg_7365188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411444915-411444873" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Brian%20Gaine_1559945909568.jpg_7365188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Brian%20Gaine_1559945909568.jpg_7365188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Brian%20Gaine_1559945909568.jpg_7365188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Brian%20Gaine_1559945909568.jpg_7365188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Brian%20Gaine_1559945909568.jpg_7365188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411444915" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The Houston Texans have fired general manager Brian Gaine, the team announced on Friday.</p> <p>This surprising move comes just 18 months after the team hired Gaine.</p> <p>Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair recognized in a statement that the decision comes at an unusual time, but the team believes it was in the best interest in the organization's quest for a championship.</p> <p>As the team searches for a new general manager, Chris Olsen, the Senior Vice President of Football Administration, will serve as the interim.</p> <p>Here is the statement from Cal McNair:</p> <blockquote> <p>“After a thorough evaluation of our football operations, we have decided to relieve Brian Gaine of his duties as general manager. Brian is a man of high character and we appreciate his contributions to our organization. We will begin an immediate search for a new GM. In the interim, Football Operations will be led by Senior Vice President of Football Administration Chris Olsen. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Stanley Cup 3-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron scored for St. Louis on Thursday night to give the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.</p><p>The Blues have won two straight since a 7-2 loss at home and return to St. Louis with a chance to clinch the first NHL championship in franchise history. Game 6 is Sunday night and the Blues are riding a red-hot goalie of late.</p><p>"Unbelievable. He won one for us," defenseman Colton Parayko said of Binnington.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fifa-world-cup/2019-fifa-womens-world-cup-schedule-how-to-watch-on-fox-fs1-and-fox-sports-app" title="2019 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The United States is going for back-to-back titles in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The U.S. won its third Women’s World Cup in 2015 when the tournament was in Canada. This year, the competition takes place in France and all games will be shown on either FOX or FS1. You can also stream all 52 matches on the FOX Sports App . The tournament begins June 7 and concludes with the final on July 7.</p><p> </p><p>U.S. Women’s National Team Group Stage matches</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/womens-world-cup-basics-for-people-who-dont-watch-soccer" title="Women's World Cup basics for people who don't watch soccer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A total of 24 teams qualified for the final tournament by competing in qualifying matches, and the host country automatically qualifies." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Women's World Cup basics for people who don't watch soccer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women's National Team, ranked No. 1 globally, will try to defend its title in soccer's premier tournament, which begins Friday in Paris.</p><p>If you don't watch soccer but want to get in the spirit, here are some basics to know before you cheer on the Americans:</p><p>What is the World Cup?</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlywed-plunges-to-her-death-while-video-recording-husband-beating-her"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bradley Jenkins, 30, pictured in a booking photo alongside an undated image of Allissa Jenkins (née Martin). " title="Allissa Jenkins and Bradley Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-first-responders-gather-for-premiere-of-new-a-e-show-hero-ink"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/tattoo_1559955959957_7366004_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tattoo_1559955959957.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston first responders gather for premiere of new A&E show Hero Ink</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="East West Market is publicly shaming customers into using their reusable bags. (Photo by East West Market)" title="ugly bag_1559954555162.png-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A double-decker bus in London is shown in a file photo. 