Boston Red Sox beat LA Dodgers 4-2, take 2-0 World Series lead
BOSTON (AP) - David Price pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and major league RBI leader J.D. Martinez broke a fifth-inning tie during another two-out rally Wednesday night that led the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 2-0 lead in the World Series.
Craig Kimbrel closed out the win at noisy Fenway Park, putting the Red Sox halfway to their fourth championship in 15 seasons.
Game 3 is Friday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers would need a win to avoid an 0-3 deficit that no World Series team has ever recovered from.
The Red Sox have won 14 of their last 16 World Series games, dating to a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004.
Xander Bogaerts scored the first run of the game to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning.
David Freese scored on a Matt Kemp sacrifice fly in the top of the 4th inning to tie the game at 1-1. A single from Yasiel Puig drove in Manny Machado to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.
The Martinez single off relief pitcher Ryan Madson scored Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts to give the Red Sox a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.