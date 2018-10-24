Boston Red Sox beat LA Dodgers 4-2, take 2-0 World Series lead

J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run double during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 24, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

- David Price pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and major league RBI leader J.D. Martinez broke a fifth-inning tie during another two-out rally Wednesday night that led the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Craig Kimbrel closed out the win at noisy Fenway Park, putting the Red Sox halfway to their fourth championship in 15 seasons.

Game 3 is Friday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers would need a win to avoid an 0-3 deficit that no World Series team has ever recovered from.

The Red Sox have won 14 of their last 16 World Series games, dating to a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004.

___

Xander Bogaerts scored the first run of the game to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

David Freese scored on a Matt Kemp sacrifice fly in the top of the 4th inning to tie the game at 1-1. A single from Yasiel Puig drove in Manny Machado to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

The Martinez single off relief pitcher Ryan Madson scored Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts to give the Red Sox a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.