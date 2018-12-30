Major Applewhite dismissed as UH head coach

The University of Houston announced Sunday that head football Coach Major Applewhite has been dismissed after two years on the job.

“We’d like to thank Coach Applewhite and his family for their commitment to the success of the Houston football program over the last four seasons including the last two as our head coach,” said Chris Pezman, UH vice president for athletics, in a statement released by the school.

“While the immediate future may be challenging, our future at UH is very bright. We’ve made many sizable improvements over the past five years, and I look forward to enhancing our future success through the hiring of our next head coach. At this time we have already begun the search process for our next head coach.”

College football sources confirmed for FOX 26 Sports Saturday the school is considering naming West Virginia Coach Dana Holgorsen as the Cougars new head coach.

Holgorsen, who was the offensive coordinator at UH in 2008 and 2009, has been the Mountaineers head coach for eight years and has an overall record of 61-41.

During that time Holgorsen had two teams that finished in the Top 25, 2011 and 2016.

On his watch West Virginia was co-champion of the Big East in 2011, but never finished higher than tied for second in the Big 12.

Holgorsen’s bowl record at West Virginia is 2-5.

Applewhite’s firing comes in the wake of the Cougars being destroyed by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl 70-14.