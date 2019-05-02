< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. JJ Watt talks Charity Classic softball game

By FOX 26 Houston staff, Sally MacDonald, FOX 26 News

Posted May 02 2019 02:52PM CDT

Video Posted May 02 2019 12:37PM CDT

Updated May 02 2019 02:57PM CDT class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/jj-watt-talks-charity-classic-softball-game">FOX 26 Houston staff</a>, <a href="mailto:sally.macdonald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/jj-watt-talks-charity-classic-softball-game">Sally MacDonald, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 02:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-404596195"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:37PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 02:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404596195" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>For the first time since Hurricane Harvey, JJ Watt is bringing his softball Charity Classic back to Houston.</p> <p>“It's an awesome event. It's so much fun for us to interact with the fans in a different way,” Watt says. “I think that's what's cool about it for me is seeing my teammates with the fans, seeing my teammates with each other. It's a chance to bond as a team, but it’s also a chance for us to bond with the fans who support us all year. My teammates take pictures and autographs with the fans, and they make it such a good time. And we're very competitive so it's a lot of fun for us because we actually really want to win.”</p> <p>Tickets are still available for the event this weekend.</p> <p>“Tickets start at $5 and go up from there. The one thing I wanted was to make sure families could come out, because obviously my charity is for middle school kids. I come from a family of five. I know what it's like to not be able to go to athletic events because they're so expensive. I told our team, I said ‘listen, I want to make tickets as low as possible, $5.’ And also the ticket sales go to the charity, too. So you're also doing good while coming to the game and supporting. That's one of the big things for me. I wanted people to make sure people didn't feel like they couldn't come because of financial reasons. Hopefully people can come out and join us.”</p> <p>The event goes towards the foundation’s mission to provide funding for after-school athletic programs at middle schools across the country. <a href="http://jjwfoundation.org/the-foundation/our-progress/">People can go online </a>and see what schools are benefitting from the charity.</p> <p>“That's one big thing we wanted to do,” Watt say. “We wanted to show where it's going, what schools, what they were getting. It's been incredible to see the feedback from schools. We're going on eight or nine years doing this, which is crazy to think about. One of the best parts of it to me is that we're getting feedback from teachers at those schools who are saying that the students are doing better in school because they have sports to look forward to after school and the sport is teaching them work ethic and time management and discipline. So it was kind of an unintended consequence that's turned out to be cool.”</p> <p>The Charity Classic on Saturday kicks off with the Home Run Derby at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 7 p.m. Find more information on the event and the charity <a href="http://jjwfoundation.org/charity-classic/">on the Justin J. More Sports Stories

Roster for the U.S. FIFA Women's World Cup team announced

The United States Women's National Soccer Team has just revealed its roster for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be broadcast on FOX this June. 

By Austin Williams

Posted May 02 2019 01:02PM CDT

Updated May 02 2019 04:15PM CDT

Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday.

President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden. The event will be invitation only and covered by the press.

By Associated Press 

Posted May 02 2019 09:32AM CDT

Updated May 02 2019 12:34PM CDT

Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for May 1 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: Water lightly stained; 65-74 degrees; 0.66 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Rat-L-Traps, Texas rigs and drop shot rigs. Sunfish are slow to fair on dough bait and red wigglers. Catfish are fair to good on cut or live shad and nightcrawlers.

By J.P. Greeson for The Associated Press 

Posted May 01 2019 03:36PM CDT

Updated May 01 2019 06:57PM CDT right photo by Shealah Craighead" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 09:32AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.</p><p>White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday.</p><p>President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden. The event will be invitation only and covered by the press.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/texas-fishing-report-44" title="Texas Fishing Report" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fishing" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas Fishing Report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">J.P. Greeson for The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 03:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 01 2019 06:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for May 1 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :</p><p>CENTRAL</p><p>AUSTIN: Water lightly stained; 65-74 degrees; 0.66 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Rat-L-Traps, Texas rigs and drop shot rigs. Sunfish are slow to fair on dough bait and red wigglers. href="/good-day/morning-news/houstonian-rescues-kitten-thrown-out-of-car-on-highway"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> </figure> <h3>Houstonian Rescues Kitten Thrown Out of Car On Highway</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/58858041_2309070149145947_1261168248267735040_n_1556886126392_7215385_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="58858041_2309070149145947_1261168248267735040_n_1556886126392.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/5-rules-for-date-your-mate-month"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/29/5_rules_for__Date_Your_Mate__month_0_7182236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5_rules_for__Date_Your_Mate__month_0_20190429145749"/> </figure> <h3>5 rules for 'Date Your Mate' month</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/96-yo-martinez-wwii-vet-s-trip-back-to-normandy-successfully-crowdfunded"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: Most Recent

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Houston cab driver

Severe thunderstorm warning for Colorado County until 12:30 p.m. May 3

Tornado warning for Colorado, Wharton counties until 1 p.m. May 3

Start a career, ESL, HSE program for $20 at Houston Community College

Houston-area weather forecast data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/jiterionkegler_1556899579926_7216218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/jiterionkegler_1556899579926_7216218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/jiterionkegler_1556899579926_7216218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/jiterionkegler_1556899579926_7216218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jiterion&#x20;Kegler&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Houston&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Houston cab driver</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/severe-thunderstorm-watch-warning-southeast-texas" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/02/20/98700_Storm_Alert_RAIN2_1280x720_Full_1519168413258_4985339_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/02/20/98700_Storm_Alert_RAIN2_1280x720_Full_1519168413258_4985339_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/02/20/98700_Storm_Alert_RAIN2_1280x720_Full_1519168413258_4985339_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/02/20/98700_Storm_Alert_RAIN2_1280x720_Full_1519168413258_4985339_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/02/20/98700_Storm_Alert_RAIN2_1280x720_Full_1519168413258_4985339_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Severe thunderstorm warning for Colorado County until 12:30 p.m. May 3</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/tornado-warning-texas-counties" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/27/Axis_98695-Tornado_Warning_002_1280x720_Full_1503860302918_4002391_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/27/Axis_98695-Tornado_Warning_002_1280x720_Full_1503860302918_4002391_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/27/Axis_98695-Tornado_Warning_002_1280x720_Full_1503860302918_4002391_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/27/Axis_98695-Tornado_Warning_002_1280x720_Full_1503860302918_4002391_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/27/Axis_98695-Tornado_Warning_002_1280x720_Full_1503860302918_4002391_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tornado warning for Colorado, Wharton counties until 1 p.m. May 3</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/start-a-career-esl-hse-program-for-20-at-houston-community-college" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/vlcsnap-2019-05-03-10h32m52s129_1556897616333_7215972_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/vlcsnap-2019-05-03-10h32m52s129_1556897616333_7215972_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/vlcsnap-2019-05-03-10h32m52s129_1556897616333_7215972_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/vlcsnap-2019-05-03-10h32m52s129_1556897616333_7215972_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/vlcsnap-2019-05-03-10h32m52s129_1556897616333_7215972_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Start a career, ESL, HSE program for $20 at Houston Community College</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/58858041_2309070149145947_1261168248267735040_n_1556886126392_7215385_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/58858041_2309070149145947_1261168248267735040_n_1556886126392_7215385_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/58858041_2309070149145947_1261168248267735040_n_1556886126392_7215385_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/58858041_2309070149145947_1261168248267735040_n_1556886126392_7215385_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/58858041_2309070149145947_1261168248267735040_n_1556886126392_7215385_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 