e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420422603" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 JJ Watt takes the field as Houston Texans open 2019 training camp addthis:title="JJ Watt takes the field as Houston Texans open 2019 training camp"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420422603.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420422603");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420422603-404597819"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-14h55m09s60_1556826929115_7211981_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-14h55m09s60_1556826929115_7211981_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-14h55m09s60_1556826929115_7211981_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-14h55m09s60_1556826929115_7211981_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-14h55m09s60_1556826929115_7211981_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="JJ Watt" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>JJ Watt</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420422603-404597819" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-14h55m09s60_1556826929115_7211981_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-14h55m09s60_1556826929115_7211981_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-14h55m09s60_1556826929115_7211981_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-14h55m09s60_1556826929115_7211981_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-14h55m09s60_1556826929115_7211981_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="JJ Watt" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>JJ Watt</figcaption> </figure> <a By Salvatore Maneen
Posted Jul 26 2019 09:10AM CDT style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/jjwatttweet_1562896895616_7516618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>J.J. Watt tweets he's going to 'miss' Chris Paul</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/houston-texans-quarterback-deshaun-watson-baptized-in-jordan-river-during-first-trip-to-israel"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Deshaun_Watson_gets_ba-5d0fdbaebd785600c3314a6c_1_Jun_23_2019_20_18_02_poster_1561321203259_7434215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson baptized</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Despite being listed on the “Physically Unable to Perform” (PUP) list earlier in the week, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt was on the field practicing as the team opened up 2019 training camp at NRG Park.</p> <p>“I feel great,” Watt said after practice.</p> <p>“I had a really good offseason working with the guys, and just really happy to be out here.</p> <p>I found out I was on PUP when you tweeted it,” Watt said to FOX 26 sports director Mark Berman. “I’ve been planning on practicing the first day the whole time, so I think it was just a precautionary thing.”</p> <p>DeAndre Hopkins – who was also listed on the PUP list with Watt – did not practice, but isn’t expected to be out long. The Texans can remove their star wide receiver from the PUP list at any time during training camp.</p> <p>Quarterback Deshaun Watson, coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2018, is taking an even-keeled approach to his third professional training camp.</p> <p>"The expectations for us, of course, is, ‘Be great,’” Watson said after practice. “Right now we're just focusing on one day at a time, not looking into the future, focusing on today, and then – whenever tomorrow comes – we focus on that."</p> <p>Watson says he feels a sense of excitement entering 2019, especially with several new faces on the offensive side of the ball.</p> <p>"I'm excited about the whole deal,” the Houston signal caller said. “Just everything about being a Houston Texan.</p> <p>"The locker room is better than it's been the last few years since I've been here, so we're on the right track."</p> <p>Watson is working with a new QB coach this year, after veteran quarterback whisper Carl Smith was brought over from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason.</p> <p>The Texans are also operating with a new offensive coordinator – Tim Kelly – the first time in head coach Bill O’Brien’s Houston tenure he’s named an offensive coordinator.</p> <p>The most glaring day one absence wasn’t a surprise – Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney was not in camp after failing to come to terms with the team on a long term contract extension. He will play out 2019 under the “franchise” designation, earning just under $16 million.</p> <p>“I can tell you unequivocally that we want Jadeveon Clowney here,” said head coach Bill O’Brien after practice. “He's part of this team. Want him here … the sooner, the better.”</p> <p>The Texans will resume closed workouts Friday morning. He was 28." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boxer dies after suffering brain injury in ring at MGM National Harbor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 12:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 09:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MOSCOW (AP) — Boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.</p><p>The Russian Boxing Federation says Dadashev died "as a result of the injuries he sustained" in Friday's light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.</p><p>Dadashev was hospitalized shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/adorable-photo-of-boy-without-forearm-bonding-with-orlando-soccer-player-goes-viral" title="Adorable photo of boy without forearm bonding with Orlando soccer player goes viral" data-articleId="420355121" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/23/adorable%20boy_1563885131443.png_7541443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/23/adorable%20boy_1563885131443.png_7541443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/23/adorable%20boy_1563885131443.png_7541443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/23/adorable%20boy_1563885131443.png_7541443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/23/adorable%20boy_1563885131443.png_7541443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: tiddbit_outta_hand" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Adorable photo of boy without forearm bonding with Orlando soccer player goes viral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 07:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This is the sweetest thing you will see all day. Guaranteed. </p><p>A photo of a little boy without a left forearm meeting his sports idol has gone viral. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/simone-biles-takes-gold-medal-at-us-classic-gymnastics-1" title="Simone Biles takes gold medal at US Classic gymnastics" data-articleId="419528847" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1138014628_1563797060058_7538611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1138014628_1563797060058_7538611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1138014628_1563797060058_7538611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1138014628_1563797060058_7538611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1138014628_1563797060058_7538611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Simone Biles of the USA performs a balance beam routine during the Superstars of Gymnastics at The O2 Arena on March 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Simone Biles takes gold medal at US Classic gymnastics</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 07:05AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 07:55AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Simone Biles had a lot to feel good about, even with some rare missteps that were quickly forgotten in her latest climb atop another podium.</p><p>What mattered most to the world's top gymnast was keeping things moving forward, which Biles did.</p><p>Biles won the U.S. Classic on Saturday night to maintain her six-year winning streak.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > 