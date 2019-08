- The XFL has announced Houston's team name: the Houston Roughnecks.

The names and logos of all eight teams were announced in a video presentation on Wednesday.

The other team names are Dallas Renegades, LA Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battle Hawks, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers and DC Defenders.

Teams will draft players in October, then the games will start in February.

Mercenaries in the muck.



Brawlers in blackened dirt.



The scratching, grinding, never-bending few.



Going to work for you February 2020: The Houston Roughnecks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/vDeSCA3SPs — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Roughnecks games will take place at TDECU Stadium, also the home of the University of Houston Coogers.

June Jones was announced as head coach back in May.