Houston Roughnecks: XFL announces Houston team name and logo

Posted Aug 21 2019 12:02PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 21 2019 10:54PM CDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 11:10PM CDT By FOX 26 Houston staff d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424904900");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424904900_425023449_179749"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="425023449" data-video-posted-date="Aug 21 2019 10:54PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Houston_Roughnecks__XFL_announces_Housto_0_7608794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Houston Roughnecks: XFL announces Houston team name and logo</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="425021803" data-video-posted-date="Aug 21 2019 10:28PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Houston_Roughnecks_the_new_sports_team_i_0_7608787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Houston Roughnecks the new sports team in the Bayou City</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/houston%20roughnecks_1566406935036.PNG_7607287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/houston%20roughnecks_1566406935036.PNG_7607287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/houston%20roughnecks_1566406935036.PNG_7607287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/houston%20roughnecks_1566406935036.PNG_7607287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/houston%20roughnecks_1566406935036.PNG_7607287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424904900-424907463" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/houston%20roughnecks_1566406935036.PNG_7607287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/houston%20roughnecks_1566406935036.PNG_7607287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/houston%20roughnecks_1566406935036.PNG_7607287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/houston%20roughnecks_1566406935036.PNG_7607287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The XFL has announced Houston's team name: the Houston Roughnecks.

The names and logos of all eight teams were announced in a video presentation on Wednesday.

The other team names are Dallas Renegades, LA Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battle Hawks, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers and DC Defenders.

Teams will draft players in October, then the games will start in February.

Mercenaries in the muck.

Brawlers in blackened dirt.

The scratching, grinding, never-bending few.

Going to work for you February 2020: The Houston Roughnecks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/vDeSCA3SPs
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Roughnecks games will take place at TDECU Stadium, also the home of the University of Houston Coogers.

June Jones was announced as head coach back in May. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408821" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/bayou-city-buzz-xfl-announces-houston-team-name-and-logo" title="Bayou City Buzz: XFL announces team name 'Houston Roughnecks' and logo" data-articleId="425021874" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Houston_Roughnecks_the_new_sports_team_i_0_7608787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Houston_Roughnecks_the_new_sports_team_i_0_7608787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Houston_Roughnecks_the_new_sports_team_i_0_7608787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Houston_Roughnecks_the_new_sports_team_i_0_7608787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Houston_Roughnecks_the_new_sports_team_i_0_7608787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26: The News Edge's CoCo Dominguez" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bayou City Buzz: XFL announces team name 'Houston Roughnecks' and logo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CoCo Dominguez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 10:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Football fans, your prayers have been answered. There's a brand new football league coming to Houston. Welcome the XFL. </p><p>This American football league has just announced eight teams to begin playing in February, following the NFL season.</p><p>The cities selected Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle St. Louis Tampa and of course, Houston! We are the Houston Roughnecks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/astros-fans-players-react-to-new-protective-netting" title="Astros fans, players react to new protective netting" data-articleId="424670721" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Astros_fans__players_react_to_new_protec_0_7604186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Astros_fans__players_react_to_new_protec_0_7604186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Astros_fans__players_react_to_new_protec_0_7604186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Astros_fans__players_react_to_new_protec_0_7604186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Astros_fans__players_react_to_new_protec_0_7604186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter CoCo Dominguez" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Astros fans, players react to new protective netting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CoCo Dominguez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:33AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Houston Astros will played their first game tonight with the newly added protective netting inside Minute Made Park.</p><p>They join other MLBs teams like the Nationals, the White Sox, and the Pirates, who have installed these extra safety measures for fans. </p><p>This comes on the heels of fans being injured throughout different ballpark stadiums due to getting hit with foul balls. Find out what the fans think! </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/steph-curry-gives-howard-university-money-for-his-second-favorite-sport-golf" title="Steph Curry gives Howard University money for his second favorite sport: golf" data-articleId="424608152" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/steph%20speaking%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_07.33.29.20_1566230566217.png_7601963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/steph%20speaking%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_07.33.29.20_1566230566217.png_7601963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/steph%20speaking%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_07.33.29.20_1566230566217.png_7601963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/steph%20speaking%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_07.33.29.20_1566230566217.png_7601963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/steph%20speaking%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_07.33.29.20_1566230566217.png_7601963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Monday announced he&rsquo;d be funding competitive men&rsquo;s and women&rsquo;s golf teams at Howard University to help the school compete in his second favorite sport. Aug. 19, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Steph Curry gives Howard University money for his second favorite sport: golf</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:58AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Monday announced he’d be funding competitive men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University to help the school compete in his second favorite sport.</p><p>It’s believed to be the first time the predominantly Black school will have a Division I golf program – a historically white game -- in the university’s 152-year history. The hope is to have the teams up and running by the 2020-21 school year.</p><p>Athletic director Kery Davis said at a news conference that the money would be enough to hire a coach and keep the teams running for the next five years. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 