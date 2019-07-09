< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/logo-fox-26-houston-kriv-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 92°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/victim-outraged-after-police-mailed-citation-to-assault-suspect-no-arrest-made"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/domesticviolence_1562716388061_7497125_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/victim-outraged-after-police-mailed-citation-to-assault-suspect-no-arrest-made">Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/congressman-introduces-bill-to-withhold-2026-world-cup-funds-until-uswnt-paid-equally"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083_7496379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/congressman-introduces-bill-to-withhold-2026-world-cup-funds-until-uswnt-paid-equally">Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/best-drinks-to-stay-hydrated-in-summer-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/drinking%20water_1559779283210.jpg_7356928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Best drinks to stay hydrated in summer heat"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/best-drinks-to-stay-hydrated-in-summer-heat">Best drinks to stay hydrated in summer heat</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/city-officials-monitor-possibility-of-tropical-system-hitting-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/Emergency_supplies_0_3974122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="City officials monitor possibility of tropical system hitting Houston"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/city-officials-monitor-possibility-of-tropical-system-hitting-houston">City officials monitor possibility of tropical system hitting Houston</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/victim-outraged-after-police-mailed-citation-to-assault-suspect-no-arrest-made">Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/congressman-introduces-bill-to-withhold-2026-world-cup-funds-until-uswnt-paid-equally">Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/best-drinks-to-stay-hydrated-in-summer-heat">Best drinks to stay hydrated in summer heat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/city-officials-monitor-possibility-of-tropical-system-hitting-houston">City officials monitor possibility of tropical system hitting Houston</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/billionaire-tom-steyer-launches-2020-campaign-after-saying-he-wouldn-t">Billionaire Tom Steyer launches 2020 campaign after saying he wouldn't</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/bunny-found-alive-in-river-with-rope-and-anchor-tied-around-its-neck">Bunny survives after being found in river with rope and anchor tied around its neck</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/hurricane-toolbox">Hurricane Toolbox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on Fox</a></li> <li><a href="fox26houston.com/worldcup">Women's World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/dark-secrets">Dark Secrets</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=78022579"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3640_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3640"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417162083'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE_1.5"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417162083'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417162083" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417162083" data-article-version="1.0">Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince to miss remainder of season after knee surgery</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417162083" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince to miss remainder of season after knee surgery&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/houston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery" data-title="Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince to miss remainder of season after knee surgery" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/houston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery" addthis:title="Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince to miss remainder of season after knee surgery"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417162083.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417162083");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417162083-417162052"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Piscataway, NJ - Saturday April 20, 2019: Sky Blue FC vs Houston Dash at Yurcak Field." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Piscataway, NJ - Saturday April 20, 2019: Sky Blue FC vs Houston Dash at Yurcak Field.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417162083-417162052" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Piscataway, NJ - Saturday April 20, 2019: Sky Blue FC vs Houston Dash at Yurcak Field." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Piscataway, NJ - Saturday April 20, 2019: Sky Blue FC vs Houston Dash at Yurcak Field.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/houston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417162083" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines417162083' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/dash-draw-1-1-with-reign-fc-undefeated-in-road-matches"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/0602%20-%20Dash%20and%20Reign%20-%20ISI%20Photos_1559527006280.jpeg_7344747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Dash draw 1-1 with Reign FC</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/buckner-family-hope-center-teams-up-with-dynamo-and-dash-for-field-day"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Buckner_Family_Hope_Center_teams_up_with_0_7324626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Buckner Family Hope Center field day</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/jj-watt-is-officially-engaged-to-kealia-ohai"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/jj%20watt%202_1558918944431.JPG_7314964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>J.J. Watt is officially engaged to Kealia Ohai</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince will miss the remainder of the 2019 NWSL season with a right knee injury, the team announced Tuesday.</p> <p>The forward underwent a successful surgery last week.</p> <p>Prince suffered the injury at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in a game against Sweden on June 24 in the Round of 16.</p> <p>She made her World Cup debut this summer, tallying an assist and scoring her 11th career goal for Canada on June 15 against New Zealand during the group stage.</p> <p>Before heading to France in May, the forward scored the opening goal of the 2019 regular-season for the Dash in the 10th minute of a 1-1 draw against Reign FC on April 14. </p> <p>The Dash will host the Chicago Red Stars for the second time this season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at BBVA Stadium.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story417162083 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story417162083 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-417162083",i="relatedHeadlines-417162083",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7334_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7334"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7334_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7334_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417162083'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9931_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9931"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408821" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/usa-vs-netherlands-womens-world-cup-final-garners-larger-audience-than-2018-mens-world-cup-final" title="USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final" data-articleId="416949672" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Women's World Cup final, which featured the USWNT beating the Netherlands 2-0, became the third most-watched WWC game in its history as well as garnered more viewers than last year's men's World Cup final." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Women’s World Cup final that featured the U.S. beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday had a larger viewing audience than the 2018 men’s World Cup final.</p><p>While it did not break the record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup game, it did bring in 20 percent more viewers than last year’s final in which the men’s French and Croatian teams battled it out on the pitch.</p><p>RELATED: Strong defense, pair of goals lift USWNT to 4th World Cup title</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/astros-verlander-named-all-star-game-starting-pitcher-for-american-league" title="Astros' Verlander named All-Star Game starting pitcher for American League" data-articleId="416919370" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Astros____Verlander_named_All_Star_Game__0_7488458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Astros____Verlander_named_All_Star_Game__0_7488458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Astros____Verlander_named_All_Star_Game__0_7488458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Astros____Verlander_named_All_Star_Game__0_7488458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Astros____Verlander_named_All_Star_Game__0_7488458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Astros’ Verlander named All-Star Game starting pitcher for American League" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Astros' Verlander named All-Star Game starting pitcher for American League</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Salvatore Maneen</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CLEVELAND (FOX 26) – For the second time in his Hall of Fame worthy career – and the first time as a member of the Houston Astros – pitcher Justin Verlander will start for the American League in the All-Star Game. Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the National League.</p><p>“I don’t take these games for granted,” said Verlander. “Having the opportunity to start another one at 36-years-old … all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes – to kind of have that come to fruition, and be able to be out here and do this thing again means a lot to me.”</p><p>A.L. manager Alex Cora – an Astros assistant coach when they won the World Series in 2017 – made the decision to start Verlander in Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic (6:30 p.m. on FOX 26).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gauff-loses-at-wimbledon-while-williams-wins-again" title="Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again" data-articleId="416864905" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori Gauff of the United States celebrates in her Ladies&#39; Singles fourth round match against Simona Halep of Romania during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2019 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:38AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Coco Gauff's unexpected but remarkable run at Wimbledon is over.</p><p>The 15-year-old American, who became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon's main draw in the professional era, lost to former No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round on Monday.</p><p>Gauff knocked out five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round, and then saved two match points in the third round to reach the second week of a Grand Slam tournament in her debut.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/victim-outraged-after-police-mailed-citation-to-assault-suspect-no-arrest-made"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/domesticviolence_1562716388061_7497125_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="domesticviolence_1562716388061.png"/> </figure> <h3>Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/congressman-introduces-bill-to-withhold-2026-world-cup-funds-until-uswnt-paid-equally"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083_7496379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="All 28 members of the U.S Women's National Team celebrate their 2019 Women's World Cup win in France. (Photo by Jose Breton/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/best-drinks-to-stay-hydrated-in-summer-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/drinking%20water_1559779283210.jpg_7356928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="drinking water_1559779283210.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Best drinks to stay hydrated in summer heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/city-officials-monitor-possibility-of-tropical-system-hitting-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/Emergency_supplies_0_3974122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Emergency_supplies_0_20170826024616-407693-407693-407693"/> </figure> <h3>City officials monitor possibility of tropical system hitting Houston</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417162083'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3533_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3533"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0977"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/-ain-t-nobody-licking-our-blue-bell-bellaire-officers-guard-ice-cream-after-licking-incidents" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bellaire%20police_1562698904602.PNG_7495467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bellaire%20police_1562698904602.PNG_7495467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bellaire%20police_1562698904602.PNG_7495467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bellaire%20police_1562698904602.PNG_7495467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bellaire%20police_1562698904602.PNG_7495467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bellaire&#x20;Police&#x20;Officer&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Association" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Ain't nobody licking our Blue Bell!' Bellaire officers guard ice cream after licking incidents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/houston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Piscataway&#x2c;&#x20;NJ&#x20;-&#x20;Saturday&#x20;April&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x3a;&#x20;Sky&#x20;Blue&#x20;FC&#x20;vs&#x20;Houston&#x20;Dash&#x20;at&#x20;Yurcak&#x20;Field&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince to miss remainder of season after knee surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/victim-outraged-after-police-mailed-citation-to-assault-suspect-no-arrest-made" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/domesticviolence_1562716388061_7497125_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/domesticviolence_1562716388061_7497125_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/domesticviolence_1562716388061_7497125_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/domesticviolence_1562716388061_7497125_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/domesticviolence_1562716388061_7497125_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/congressman-introduces-bill-to-withhold-2026-world-cup-funds-until-uswnt-paid-equally" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083_7496379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083_7496379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083_7496379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083_7496379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083_7496379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="All&#x20;28&#x20;members&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;National&#x20;Team&#x20;celebrate&#x20;their&#x20;2019&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;win&#x20;in&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jose&#x20;Breton&#x2f;NurPhoto&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/best-drinks-to-stay-hydrated-in-summer-heat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/drinking%20water_1559779283210.jpg_7356928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/drinking%20water_1559779283210.jpg_7356928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/drinking%20water_1559779283210.jpg_7356928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/drinking%20water_1559779283210.jpg_7356928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/drinking%20water_1559779283210.jpg_7356928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Best drinks to stay hydrated in summer heat</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417162083'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4231_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4231"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KRIV-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417162083');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417162083'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-ktxh">EEOC Public File (KTXH)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6002",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6002\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4231_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4231",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4231\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3640_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3640",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3640\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7715_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7715",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7715\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9931_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9931",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9931\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3529",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3529\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7334_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7334",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7334\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0814",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0814\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0977",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0977\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3533_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3533",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3533\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fhouston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1562465108000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script><script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"9 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- <ul style="list-style-type: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; overflow: hidden; border-style: none none solid; border-bottom-width: 5px; border-bottom-color: rgb(186, 0, 0); color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; background-color: rgb(239, 239, 239);"><li style="font-size: 1em; list-style-type: none; vertical-align: bottom; clear: both; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(86, 86, 86); border-top-width: 1px; border-top-style: dotted; border-top-color: rgb(188, 188, 188); background-color: transparent;"><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:12px;"><strong>LINKS | </strong> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/7924407-story">CONTACT US</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC PUBLIC FILE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC PUBLIC FILE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">FOX 26/my 20 JOBS</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">PRIVACY POLICY</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">TERMS OF SERVICE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">AD CHOICES</a> </span></p></li></ul><p class="copyright" style="text-align: center;">© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <span>All Rights Reserved.</span></p> --> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43962);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>