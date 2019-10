HOUSTON (AP) - Justin Verlander looked every bit the October ace, Jose Altuve polished his postseason resume, and the Houston Astros kept rolling, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 Friday to open their AL Division Series.

The game was scoreless until the fifth, when a two-run home run by Altuve, who has homered in Game 1 of the ALDS in three straight seasons, put the Astros on top in an inning where they tacked on two more runs thanks to an error by Brandon Lowe.

Justin Verlander hit another career milestone, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history with eight career wins in the ALDS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.