<!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story424459250" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424459250" data-article-version="1.0">Greinke gets 200th win, pitches Astros past A's 4-1</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424459250.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424459250");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424459250-424459142"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/18/greinke%202_1566173851044.JPG_7601170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/18/greinke%202_1566173851044.JPG_7601170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/18/greinke%202_1566173851044.JPG_7601170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/18/greinke%202_1566173851044.JPG_7601170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/18/greinke%202_1566173851044.JPG_7601170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424459250-424459142" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/18/greinke%202_1566173851044.JPG_7601170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/18/greinke%202_1566173851044.JPG_7601170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/18/greinke%202_1566173851044.JPG_7601170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/18/greinke%202_1566173851044.JPG_7601170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/18/greinke%202_1566173851044.JPG_7601170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424459250" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Zack Greinke threw seven smooth innings for his 200th win, pitching the first-place Houston Astros past the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.</p><p>Alex Bregman had a go-ahead, three-run homer among his four hits to back Greinke, who won his third straight start since joining the Astros from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the July 31 trade deadline.</p><p>Greinke (13-4) went nine up, nine down on 25 pitches to start the game before allowing Marcus Semien's 21st homer - two days after Semien doubled to break up a perfect game bid by Justin Verlander.</p><p>Greinke allowed four hits and one run with three walks and six strikeouts. He became the 115th pitcher in major league history to reach 200 career wins, and the second in Houston's rotation along with Verlander.</p><p>Yuli Gurriel added an RBI double in the sixth for undermanned Houston, which had a two-man bench but snapped Oakland's four-game winning streak. The Astros went back ahead of the A's in the AL West race by 7 1/2 games.</p><p>Athletics lefty Brett Anderson (10-9) exited in the sixth with an injury. There weren't any updates on his condition before the game ended.</p><p>He allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings, struck out three and walked four in losing his second straight start and fourth in five.</p><p>Oakland saw its home winning streak end at six games, matching the club's season high. One more win will clinch a winning record at the Coliseum for a third consecutive season.</p><p>Fill-in right fielder Chad Pinder threw out Jose Altuve at home plate in the first after he reached on a two-base throwing error by Anderson.</p><p>Bregman singled in the first and ninth, doubled in the fourth and drew an 11-pitch walk in the seventh from Jake Diekman.</p><p>Roberto Osuna finished for his 27th save.</p><p>AGAINST THE AL WEST</p><p>The A's also had a five-game winning streak against division opponents snapped, their longest vs. the AL West all season.</p><p>Not that Oakland manager Bob Melvin is busy scoreboard watching yet at this relatively early stage - neither the division race nor the wild-card standings.</p><p>"I think that's a personal thing. I don't look at either right now," Melvin said. "We're just trying to win as many games as we can. We know we're quite a bit behind these guys, so every game we can win against them gets us a little bit closer. We're still in August. It's not until a little bit later in September 'til I start focusing on kind of where we are as far as the division and the wild card. Things flip around pretty quickly."</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Astros: Placed INF Aledmys Díaz on the injured list after he began experiencing lightheadedness and dizziness on the team bus Saturday. All tests at a hospital came back fine. The Astros were hopeful he would rejoin the club to fly home with the team. ... RHP Cy Sneed was recalled to take Diaz's spot on the 25-man roster, never leaving the Bay Area after he had been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. ... RHP Brad Peacock (right shoulder) was activated from the injured list. ... While the Astros are listing TBA for their Thursday starter, they remain hopeful of Gerrit Cole making his next start after being scratched last Tuesday with discomfort in his right hamstring.</p><p>Athletics: RF Stephen Piscotty sat out a day after rolling his right ankle sliding into second base to get back safely on a pickoff attempt in the seventh. Melvin hopes Piscotty will be ready to return Tuesday after the team's day off Monday. ... Slumping slugger Khris Davis, the 2018 major league home run leader who is in an 0-for-13 funk, got a day off. Melvin wanted to get Jurickson Profar some at-bats at DH. ... CF Ramon Laureano, on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin, is closer to running again - but not yet every day. He has done everything in his rehab but run so far. ... LHP Sean Manaea was scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas, moving another step closer to returning for the first time since shoulder surgery last September. He was set to throw upward of about 100 pitches.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Astros: LHP Wade Miley (11-4, 3.11 ERA) looks to win his sixth straight decision over 11 starts since his last loss June 17 at Cincinnati as Houston returns home to host Detroit.</p><p>Athletics: After the day off, 10-game winner Homer Bailey pitches the series opener at home against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> FOX 7 Austin's Jacqueline Sarkissian has more on what happened and more on his life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Texas Longhorn Cedric Benson dies in West Austin motorcycle crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span>, <span class="author">Shannon Ryan, FOX 7 Austin</span>, <span class="author">Jacqueline Sarkissian, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 02:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 10:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people are dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan in West Austin Saturday night. One of them has been identified as former NFL and Texas Longhorns running back Cedric Benson. Benson was 36.</p><p>Benson’s attorney, Sam Bassett, told the Associated Press that Austin law enforcement informed him Benson was one of the two killed in the crash.</p><p>The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of FM 2222 and Mount Bonell Road. According to Austin police, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on FM 2222 when it crashed with a minivan turning from Mount Bonnell Road. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/jay-z-criticized-for-nfl-deal-after-supporting-colin-kaepernick" title="Jay-Z criticized for NFL deal after supporting Colin Kaepernick" data-articleId="424065106" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jay-Z criticized for NFL deal after supporting Colin Kaepernick</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 08:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he's also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.</p><p>The Grammy winner and entrepreneur fielded questions Wednesday at his company's New York City headquarters alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When directly asked if he would kneel or stand, Jay-Z said: "I think we've moved past kneeling and I think it's time to go into actionable items."</p><p>He then added: "No, I don't want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling - I know we're stuck on it because it's a real thing - but kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. We need to bring light to the issue. I think everyone knows what the issue is - we're done with that," he added. "We all know the issue now. OK, next. What are we moving (on to) next? ...And I'm not minimizing that part of it because that has to happen, that's a necessary part of the process. But now that we all know what's going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-plane-carrying-earnhardt-jr-wife-crashes-in-tennessee" title="Dale Earnhardt Jr., family alive after plane crashes in Tennessee" data-articleId="423996634" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A plane carrying retired NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family crashed at an airport in Tennessee." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dale Earnhardt Jr., family alive after plane crashes in Tennessee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 05:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the hospital after a plane he was on crashed Thursday at an airport in Tennessee.</p><p>The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, located outside Bristol near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line. More Sports Stories

Former Texas Longhorn Cedric Benson dies in West Austin motorcycle crash

By Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin, Shannon Ryan, FOX 7 Austin, Jacqueline Sarkissian, FOX 7 Austin

Posted Aug 18 2019 02:19PM CDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 10:45PM CDT

Two people are dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan in West Austin Saturday night. One of them has been identified as former NFL and Texas Longhorns running back Cedric Benson. Benson was 36.

Benson's attorney, Sam Bassett, told the Associated Press that Austin law enforcement informed him Benson was one of the two killed in the crash.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of FM 2222 and Mount Bonell Road. According to Austin police, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on FM 2222 when it crashed with a minivan turning from Mount Bonnell Road.


Jay-Z criticized for NFL deal after supporting Colin Kaepernick

By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News

Posted Aug 15 2019 08:59PM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 10:55PM CDT

NEW YORK (AP) - A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he's also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.

The Grammy winner and entrepreneur fielded questions Wednesday at his company's New York City headquarters alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When directly asked if he would kneel or stand, Jay-Z said: "I think we've moved past kneeling and I think it's time to go into actionable items."

He then added: "No, I don't want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling - I know we're stuck on it because it's a real thing - but kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. We need to bring light to the issue. I think everyone knows what the issue is - we're done with that," he added. "OK, next. What are we moving (on to) next? ...And I'm not minimizing that part of it because that has to happen, that's a necessary part of the process. But now that we all know what's going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice."


Dale Earnhardt Jr., family alive after plane crashes in Tennessee

By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted Aug 15 2019 03:37PM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 05:19PM CDT

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the hospital after a plane he was on crashed Thursday at an airport in Tennessee.

The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, located outside Bristol near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line. The plane, A Cessna Citation registered to JR Motorsports, rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire about 3:40 p.m. after landing, according to the FAA. (Miami Fruit Website)" title="avocado_1566236866917-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Florida farmers' giant long-neck avocados can cost up to $47 each</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/69041392_2496880097031617_4036914700099780608_n_1566215350578_7601472_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="69041392_2496880097031617_4036914700099780608_n_1566215350578.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/psychological-effects-of-active-shooter-drills-in-schools"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Psychological_effects_of_active_shooter__0_7601752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Psychological_effects_of_active_shooter__0_20190819142016"/> </figure> <h3>Psychological effects of active shooter drills in schools</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/wisconsin-family-finds-live-frog-in-boxed-salad-mix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WTTG frog salad 081919_1566237629166.png-402429.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Wisconsin family finds live id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-holds-job-fair-for-kids-to-earn-allowance-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mom holds 'job fair' for kids to earn allowance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/you-re-clicking-it/florida-farmers-giant-long-neck-avocados-can-cost-up-to-47-each" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;larger-than-life&#x20;avocados&#x2c;&#x20;called&#x20;Pura&#x20;Vida&#x2c;&#x20;come&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;equally&#x20;massive&#x20;price&#x20;tag&#x20;&#x26;mdash&#x3b;&#x20;up&#x20;to&#x20;&#x24;47&#x20;each&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Miami&#x20;Fruit&#x20;Website&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida farmers' giant long-neck avocados can cost up to $47 each</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/69041392_2496880097031617_4036914700099780608_n_1566215350578_7601472_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/69041392_2496880097031617_4036914700099780608_n_1566215350578_7601472_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/69041392_2496880097031617_4036914700099780608_n_1566215350578_7601472_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/69041392_2496880097031617_4036914700099780608_n_1566215350578_7601472_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/69041392_2496880097031617_4036914700099780608_n_1566215350578_7601472_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/psychological-effects-of-active-shooter-drills-in-schools" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Psychological_effects_of_active_shooter__0_7601752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Psychological_effects_of_active_shooter__0_7601752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Psychological_effects_of_active_shooter__0_7601752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Psychological_effects_of_active_shooter__0_7601752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Psychological_effects_of_active_shooter__0_7601752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Psychological effects of active shooter drills in schools</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/wisconsin-family-finds-live-frog-in-boxed-salad-mix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 