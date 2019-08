HOUSTON (FOX 26) – Four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners, the 12th no-hitter in Houston franchise history.

Starter Aaron Sanchez – just acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at Wednesday's trade deadline – threw six no-hit innings, allowing just two walks, while striking out six.

Will Harris, Joe Biagini – another trade deadline pickup – and Chris Devenski each tossed a no-hit inning in relief, as the Astros easily dispatched their division rivals, 9-0.

It is the second combined no-hitter in Astros history. Six Houston pitchers kept the New York Yankees hitless on June 11, 2003 at the old Yankee Stadium – Roy Oswalt, Pete Munro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel, and Billy Wagner.

Saturday's no-hitter is just the second in Minute Maid Park history. Mike Fiers no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 21, 2015.