Hayden holds free camp for local kids Hayden holds free camp for local kids Former University of Houston star D.J. Hayden holds free camp for local kids
By Salvatore Maneen
Posted Jul 14 2019 10:02PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 14 2019 10:00PM CDT Hayden holds free camp for local kids CDT By Salvatore Maneen
Posted Jul 14 2019 10:02PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 14 2019 10:00PM CDT delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/dj%20hayden_1563159742224.JPG_7522813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/dj%20hayden_1563159742224.JPG_7522813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/dj%20hayden_1563159742224.JPG_7522813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/dj%20hayden_1563159742224.JPG_7522813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/dj%20hayden_1563159742224.JPG_7522813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418163381-418163356" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/dj%20hayden_1563159742224.JPG_7522813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/dj%20hayden_1563159742224.JPG_7522813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/dj%20hayden_1563159742224.JPG_7522813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/dj%20hayden_1563159742224.JPG_7522813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/dj%20hayden_1563159742224.JPG_7522813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" HOUSTON (FOX 26) - HOUSTON (FOX 26) – Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden – an Elkins High School alum and former University of Houston star – held a free football camp for kids Saturday at UH’s TDECU Stadium.</p><p>This is the sixth year Hayden, a first round draft pick out of UH in 2013, has held a youth camp in his hometown.</p><p>A few hundred kids got the chance go workout at the Cougars’ home stadium, and run through various drills and skills competition.</p><p>Hayden is entering his seventh NFL season after a standout career with UH. More Sports Stories
Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team
Posted Jul 14 2019 02:58PM CDT
Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members' fight for equal pay.

The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 - $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month - to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to "be on the right side of history."

"Let's take this moment of celebration to propel women's sports forward," Secret says in the ad. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members' fight for equal pay.</p><p>The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 - $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month - to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to "be on the right side of history."</p><p>"Let's take this moment of celebration to propel women's sports forward," Secret says in the ad. "We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all." J.J. Watt says he's going to 'miss' Chris Paul, says he was the first to donate to Harvey fundraiser
Posted Jul 14 2019 09:04PM CDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 09:12PM CDT
While James Harden will be reunited with former MVP guard Russell Westbrook following the announcement of Chris Paul being traded to Oklahoma City Thunder , it looks like Houston Texans' J.J. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>J.J. Watt says he's going to 'miss' Chris Paul, says he was the first to donate to Harvey fundraiser</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While James Harden will be reunited with former MVP guard Russell Westbrook following the announcement of Chris Paul being traded to Oklahoma City Thunder , it looks like Houston Texans' J.J. Watt is going to miss Paul.

"Gonna miss you @CP3," Watt tweeted shortly after the announcement.

"Not many people know, but CP was literally the first celebrity to reach out and donate to the hurricane fundraiser," he said. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade.</p><p>The move reunites Rockets star James Harden with Westbrook, the 2017 league MVP. Harden played alongside Westbrook for his first three NBA seasons with the Thunder, helping Oklahoma City reach the NBA Finals in 2012.</p><p>Westbrook, 30, is an eight-time all-star and one of the most athletic and electric playmakers in the league. Rockets trade Chris Paul to acquire Russell Westbrook from Oklahoma City Thunder
By Salvatore Maneen
Posted Jul 11 2019 08:23PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 09:09PM CDT
The Houston Rockets have acquired former MVP guard Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul and future draft picks team owner Tilman Fertitta confirms to FOX 26 Sports. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade.

The move reunites Rockets star James Harden with Westbrook, the 2017 league MVP. Harden played alongside Westbrook for his first three NBA seasons with the Thunder, helping Oklahoma City reach the NBA Finals in 2012.

Westbrook, 30, is an eight-time all-star and one of the most athletic and electric playmakers in the league. He averaged 22.9 points, 10.7 assists, and 11.1 rebounds last season – this third straight year averaging a triple-double. Hayden holds free camp for local kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/no-massive-arrests-of-illegal-immigrants-reported-in-houston-despite-threats-by-president-tuump"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/ice_1563158872583_7522802_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ice_1563158872583.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>No massive arrests of illegal immigrants reported in Houston, despite threats by President Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/6-year-old-boy-becomes-3rd-drowning-death-in-the-greater-houston-area-in-9-day-period"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/drowning_1563148459896_7522380_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="drowning_1563148459896.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>6-year-old boy becomes third drowning death in the greater Houston area in 9-day period</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside of his wedding venue in downtown Omaha, Neb., when the group was interrupted by a brightly dressed woman on a Lime scooter. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg-402429.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " Most Recent
No massive arrests of illegal immigrants reported in Houston, despite threats by President Trump
Beto O'Rourke says he and wife Amy are descendants of slave owners
Pennsylvania woman charged with DUI bites officer during arrest, prosecutors say
Next 007 will be revealed in 'Bond 25': report
6-year-old boy becomes third drowning death in the greater Houston area in 9-day period data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/ice_1563158872583_7522802_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/ice_1563158872583_7522802_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/ice_1563158872583_7522802_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/ice_1563158872583_7522802_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>No massive arrests of illegal immigrants reported in Houston, despite threats by President Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/beto-o-rourke-says-he-and-wife-amy-are-descended-from-people-who-owned-slaves" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/beto_1563155754985_7522477_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/beto_1563155754985_7522477_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/beto_1563155754985_7522477_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/beto_1563155754985_7522477_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/beto_1563155754985_7522477_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Beto&#x20;O&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Rourke&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beto O'Rourke says he and wife Amy are descendants of slave owners</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pennsylvania-woman-charged-with-dui-bites-officer-during-arrest-prosecutors-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pennsylvania woman charged with DUI bites officer during arrest, prosecutors say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/next-007-will-be-revealed-in-bond-25-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/lashana%20lynch_1563150487434.JPG_7522561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/lashana%20lynch_1563150487434.JPG_7522561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/lashana%20lynch_1563150487434.JPG_7522561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/lashana%20lynch_1563150487434.JPG_7522561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/lashana%20lynch_1563150487434.JPG_7522561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lashana&#x20;Lynch&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Next 007 will be revealed in 'Bond 25': report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/6-year-old-boy-becomes-3rd-drowning-death-in-the-greater-houston-area-in-9-day-period" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/drowning_1563148459896_7522380_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/drowning_1563148459896_7522380_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/drowning_1563148459896_7522380_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/drowning_1563148459896_7522380_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/drowning_1563148459896_7522380_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6-year-old boy becomes third drowning death in the greater Houston area in 9-day period</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a 