- HOUSTON (FOX 26) – Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden – an Elkins High School alum and former University of Houston star – held a free football camp for kids Saturday at UH’s TDECU Stadium.

This is the sixth year Hayden, a first round draft pick out of UH in 2013, has held a youth camp in his hometown.

A few hundred kids got the chance go workout at the Cougars’ home stadium, and run through various drills and skills competition.

Hayden is entering his seventh NFL season after a standout career with UH. This will be his second year as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.