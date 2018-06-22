Fans gear up for Mexico - South Korea FIFA World Cup match

- Soccer fans in Houston are getting ready for the big faceoff between the Mexico and South Korea national teams in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday morning.

The most passionate fans from “Pancho Villa’s Army” in Houston are planning to rally wearing their green jerseys at 8 a.m. Saturday at Diablo Loco on Richmond Avenue to cheer on their favorite team ahead of the 10 a.m. game.

"We’re just ready to root on the team so we can keep on winning,” said Eddie Mendoza, adding that he enjoys rooting for his roots because his mother is from Mexico. He also said that spirits are high after Mexico beat Germany in the team's first match.

Mendoza and his friends have been rallying at Diablo Loco for each Mexico game, but they are also planning to get in on some of the FIFA World Cup action in person.

"Tomorrow, we're heading to Russia, so we’ll be watching [Mexico vs. Korea] from the airport," said Mendoza. "I think this is our year. 'The Simpsons' predicted that we'll make it to the final and I think it’s going to happen.”

Fans at the Korean Community Center of Houston have other plans. A large soccer banner hangs in the community room which reads, "Let's go South Korea." Fans there are planning a Saturday morning watch party, hoping for victory against Mexico after the team's loss against Sweden on Monday.

“I know my husband is [very excited]." said Seughi You. "He gets up early in the morning. [Monday's game] was seven o’clock in the morning. He got up I think around 6 o’clock. Rare!”

The FIFA World Cup game between Mexico and South Korea airs at 10 a.m. Saturday live on FOX 26.