<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story410377131" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410377131" data-article-version="1.0">Elis, Dynamo hold on for 1-1 draw against Sporting KC</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-410377131" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Elis, Dynamo hold on for 1-1 draw against Sporting KC&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/elis-dynamo-hold-on-for-1-1-draw-against-sporting-kc" data-title="Elis, Dynamo hold on for 1-1 draw against Sporting KC" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/elis-dynamo-hold-on-for-1-1-draw-against-sporting-kc" addthis:title="Elis, Dynamo hold on for 1-1 draw against Sporting KC"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> KC"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410377131.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var Alberth Elis on June 1, 2019 https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/6.1.2019%20HOUvSKC_Alberth%20Elis_1559479130763.JPG_7344001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/6.1.2019%20HOUvSKC_Alberth%20Elis_1559479130763.JPG_7344001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/6.1.2019%20HOUvSKC_Alberth%20Elis_1559479130763.JPG_7344001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alberth Elis on June 1, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Alberth Elis on June 1, 2019</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410377131-410376533" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/6.1.2019%20HOUvSKC_Alberth%20Elis_1559479130763.JPG_7344001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/6.1.2019%20HOUvSKC_Alberth%20Elis_1559479130763.JPG_7344001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/6.1.2019%20HOUvSKC_Alberth%20Elis_1559479130763.JPG_7344001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/6.1.2019%20HOUvSKC_Alberth%20Elis_1559479130763.JPG_7344001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/6.1.2019%20HOUvSKC_Alberth%20Elis_1559479130763.JPG_7344001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alberth Elis on June 1, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Alberth Elis on <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 07:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 08:29AM CDT</span></p> DeLaGarza headed it down toward the center of the box and Elis finished it with a side-volley into the upper right corner of the net.</p> <p>Figueroa earned Man of the Match honors with a number of crucial defensive interventions and several forays into the attack.</p> <p>Yohan Croizet opened the scoring for Sporting KC (3-5-6) in the 63rd minute. Croizet burst past defender Adam Lundkvist on Ilie Sánchez's long ball and beat goalkeeper Joe Willis with a chip shot.</p> <p>Houston (7-3-3) extended its home unbeaten streak to nine games.</p> <p>With the draw, the Dynamo head into the upcoming FIFA international fixture break fourth place in the Western Conference with a 7-3-3 record and 24 points. It marks the second-best record through 13 games in club history.</p> <p>Following the FIFA fixture break, the Dynamo return to BBVA Compass Stadium on Tuesday, June 11 to kick off their U.S. Open Cup title defense as they host Austin Bold FC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vince Young no longer charged with DWI in Fort Bend County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mark Berman, FOX 26 Sports</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:18AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young, who played in the NFL for six years, was in Fort Bend County Court Friday where he had his DWI charge in February reduced to obstructing a highway, according to his Houston attorney Paul Doyle.</p><p>Doyle said being charged with obstructing a highway is a Class B misdemeanor.</p><p>The charges against Vince Young have been reduced to obstructing a highway,” Doyle said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. “He is no longer charged with DWI.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/dantoni-rockets-end-contract-extension-talks" title="D'Antoni, Rockets end contract extension talks" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/D___Antoni__Rockets_end_contract_extensi_0_7334904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/D___Antoni__Rockets_end_contract_extensi_0_7334904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/D___Antoni__Rockets_end_contract_extensi_0_7334904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/D___Antoni__Rockets_end_contract_extensi_0_7334904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/D___Antoni__Rockets_end_contract_extensi_0_7334904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 Sports Director Mark Berman" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>D'Antoni, Rockets end contract extension talks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mark Berman, FOX 26 Sports</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mike D'Antoni will head into the Rocket’s coming season on the final year of his contract – minus an extension.</p><p>Negotiations that could have led to the extension have ended, but team owner Tilman Fertitta says he tried to get something done.</p><p>“I made Mike a great extension offer. It was one of the better based salaries in basketball, but also had the highest incentives in basketball. Mike could make $4 million in incentives,” Fertitta says. “We and Mike are all on the same page. I'm thrilled that Mike’s going to be back this year. And I’m sure after the season this year, because I think we’re going to do well, we'll sit down and we’ll ink out another contract for Mike – as long as he wants to sit down with us, which I know he does. Mike's our coach. We’re successful. We’re going to sit down at the end of this year and we’ll keep working it out. I would prefer him to always work with at least a two-year contract. His agent decided that that’s not the way they want it to work. Do I think his agent overplay his card? Yes.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sponsors-drop-california-minor-league-baseball-team-following-rep-ocasio-cortez-video-controversy" title="Sponsors drop California minor league baseball team following Rep. Ocasio-Cortez video controversy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/11/06/ocasio-cortez_1541564061147_6349925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/11/06/ocasio-cortez_1541564061147_6349925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/11/06/ocasio-cortez_1541564061147_6349925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/11/06/ocasio-cortez_1541564061147_6349925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/11/06/ocasio-cortez_1541564061147_6349925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrates her election victory in New York, Nov. 6, 2018." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sponsors drop California minor league baseball team following Rep. Ocasio-Cortez video controversy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FRESNO, Calif. (FOX 10/AP) -- At least three brands have cut ties with a California minor league baseball team that generated controversy after airing a video on Memorial Day that included an image of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with images of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un and late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.</p><p>The video has patriotic images and excerpts from President Ronald Reagan's first inaugural speech. When Reagan mentions "enemies of freedom," the video shows the Kim, Ocasio-Cortez, and Castro. Officials with the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals apologized on Monday via a statement posted on the team's verified Twitter page.</p><p>pic.twitter.com/PaacuQzE5S — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 28, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/biden-in-houston-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Joe_Biden_Visits_Houston_0_7344123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Joe_Biden_Visits_Houston_0_20190602130418"/> </figure> <h3>Biden in Houston - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/houston-s-mayoral-race-is-heating-up-who-else-might-run-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Houston_Mayoral_Race_Predictions_0_7343938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Houston_Mayoral_Race_Predictions_0_20190602125210"/> </figure> <h3>Houston's mayoral race is heating up, who else might run - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/reviewing-the-86th-legislature-with-rep-gene-wu-and-sen-paul-bettencourt-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Hot_Seat_with_Gene_Wu_and_Paul_Bettencou_0_7343897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hot_Seat_with_Gene_Wu_and_Paul_Bettencou_0_20190602124515"/> </figure> <h3>Reviewing the 86th legislature with Rep. Gene Wu and Sen. Paul Bettencourt - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/virginia-shooting-could-any-legislation-have-stopped-this-mass-murder-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Virginia_Beach_Mass_Shooting_0_7344010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Virginia_Beach_Mass_Shooting_0_20190602124010"/> </figure> <h3>Virginia shooting, could any legislation have stopped this mass murder- What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410377131'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/houston-s-mayoral-race-is-heating-up-who-else-might-run-what-s-your-point-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Houston_Mayoral_Race_Predictions_0_7343938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Houston_Mayoral_Race_Predictions_0_7343938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Houston_Mayoral_Race_Predictions_0_7343938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Houston_Mayoral_Race_Predictions_0_7343938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Houston_Mayoral_Race_Predictions_0_7343938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston's mayoral race is heating up, who else might run - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/reviewing-the-86th-legislature-with-rep-gene-wu-and-sen-paul-bettencourt-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Hot_Seat_with_Gene_Wu_and_Paul_Bettencou_0_7343897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Hot_Seat_with_Gene_Wu_and_Paul_Bettencou_0_7343897_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Hot_Seat_with_Gene_Wu_and_Paul_Bettencou_0_7343897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Hot_Seat_with_Gene_Wu_and_Paul_Bettencou_0_7343897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Hot_Seat_with_Gene_Wu_and_Paul_Bettencou_0_7343897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reviewing the 86th legislature with Rep. Gene Wu and Sen. Paul Bettencourt - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/virginia-shooting-could-any-legislation-have-stopped-this-mass-murder-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Virginia_Beach_Mass_Shooting_0_7344010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Virginia_Beach_Mass_Shooting_0_7344010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Virginia_Beach_Mass_Shooting_0_7344010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Virginia_Beach_Mass_Shooting_0_7344010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Virginia_Beach_Mass_Shooting_0_7344010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Virginia shooting, could any legislation have stopped this mass murder- What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/president-trump-s-tariff-on-all-goods-imported-from-mexico-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Trump_Tariff_on_Mexico_Over_Immigration_0_7343934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Trump_Tariff_on_Mexico_Over_Immigration_0_7343934_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Trump_Tariff_on_Mexico_Over_Immigration_0_7343934_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Trump_Tariff_on_Mexico_Over_Immigration_0_7343934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Trump_Tariff_on_Mexico_Over_Immigration_0_7343934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump's tariff on all goods imported from Mexico- What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/mueller-told-the-nation-only-congress-could-hold-the-president-accountable-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mueller_Remarks_Fuel_Case_to_Impeach_Pre_0_7343932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mueller_Remarks_Fuel_Case_to_Impeach_Pre_0_7343932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mueller_Remarks_Fuel_Case_to_Impeach_Pre_0_7343932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mueller_Remarks_Fuel_Case_to_Impeach_Pre_0_7343932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mueller_Remarks_Fuel_Case_to_Impeach_Pre_0_7343932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mueller told the nation only Congress could hold the president accountable- What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a 