HOUSTON (FOX 26) — Alberth Elis scored in the 69th minute and the Houston Dynamo tied Sporting Kansas City 1-1 on Saturday night at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Maynor Figueroa sent a long cross into the right side of the area, A.J. DeLaGarza headed it down toward the center of the box and Elis finished it with a side-volley into the upper right corner of the net.

Figueroa earned Man of the Match honors with a number of crucial defensive interventions and several forays into the attack.

Yohan Croizet opened the scoring for Sporting KC (3-5-6) in the 63rd minute. Croizet burst past defender Adam Lundkvist on Ilie Sánchez's long ball and beat goalkeeper Joe Willis with a chip shot.

Houston (7-3-3) extended its home unbeaten streak to nine games.

With the draw, the Dynamo head into the upcoming FIFA international fixture break fourth place in the Western Conference with a 7-3-3 record and 24 points. It marks the second-best record through 13 games in club history.

Following the FIFA fixture break, the Dynamo return to BBVA Compass Stadium on Tuesday, June 11 to kick off their U.S. Open Cup title defense as they host Austin Bold FC. The club’s next match in league play is Saturday, June 22 at Portland Timbers FC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.