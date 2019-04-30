< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:mark.berman@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/cynthia-cooper-returns-to-texas-southern-as-the-women-s-basketball-coach">Mark Berman, FOX 26 Sports</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 11:10AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 12:04PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 12:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404036964" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Cynthia Cooper, who helped lead the Houston Comets to four consecutive WNBA titles, the first four in league history, from 1997-2000, returns to Houston as the head coach of the women’s team at Texas Southern.</p><p>This will be Cooper’s second stint with TSU.</p><p>In her only season as the Lady Tigers head coach (2012-13), she led Texas Southern to its first-ever Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title.</p><p>TSU vice president for athletics Kevin Granger told FOX 26 Sports Cooper has agreed to a four-year contract.</p><p>"If you're thinking about women's basketball and you hire a coach like Cynthia Cooper, with her credentials, you obviously are excited and know you did the right thing,” Granger said.</p><p>“When you talk about coaches in women's basketball Cynthia Cooper is at the top of your list. She has won at every level and became the obvious choice for our program and our university.”</p><p>And Cooper has had tremendous success in the SWAC.</p><p>In five years as the head coach at Prairie View A&M, Cooper led the Lady Panthers to three SWAC regular season titles (tied for the title in 2007), also the first three conference championships in school history.</p><p>Cooper was also the head coach at UNC-Wilmington for two years and her alma mater, USC, for four years.</p><p>Cooper’s success in the SWAC played a big role in Granger’s decision.</p><p>“It was huge for us,” Granger said. “Obviously, our women’s basketball program under (former) coach Johnetta Hayes-Perry has been successful.</p><p>“We wanted to continue to build on that success. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 09:32AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.</p><p>White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday.</p><p>President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 