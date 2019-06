- HOUSTON – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today announced that the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal doubleheader, set to be played on Saturday, June 29, at Houston’s NRG Stadium, is sold out. A very limited number of suites and party suite hospitality packages for the event are available through NRG Stadium by calling 832-667-2210.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid lines and enjoy Futbol Fiesta presented by Toyota, located in the Blue Lot 18, starting at 4 pm CT. Futbol Fiesta is the official pre-game fan destination, offering a celebratory and free of charge experience for all soccer fans planning on attending the matches.

The doubleheader in Houston, to be played this Saturday, June 29 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET will see Group B winner Haiti take on Canada in the first match of the day, while Group A winner Mexico will face off against Costa Rica in the crucial second match of the day, for a ticket to the Semifinal game in Phoenix. The two winning teams will face each other in Semifinal play in State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.



Taking place every two years, the Concacaf Gold Cup is the region’s premier national team competition, which includes North, Central America and the Caribbean, and crowns the region’s best national team while celebrating soccer, sportsmanship and culture. In 2019, the Gold Cup made history with first-time events in Costa Rica and Jamaica, taking the official competition to fans across the region. Following the Gold Cup group play, the tournament is averaging nearly 30,000 fans, including sellouts in Minnesota, Los Angeles, and Houston group doubleheader, as well as setting new Gold Cup attendance records in Denver and Charlotte.

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup is sponsored by Allstate Insurance Company, Aquafina, Camarena Tequila, Cerveza Modelo, Chick-fil-A, Gatorade, Nike, Scotiabank, Sprint, Toyota, and Valvoline. The tournament is broadcast nationally on the Univision and FOX family of networks and transmitted on radio in Spanish by Fútbol de Primera Radio Network, and broadcast by television partners in over 180 countries around the world.