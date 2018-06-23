Bayou City Buzz - BIG3 season opens in Houston

- It was a hot day in the city of Houston, but even the heat couldn’t stop fans from supporting the legendary rapper, actor, producer and BIG3 basketball league founder Ice Cube.

The BIG3 basketball season opener took place on Friday at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston, which kicked off with a free tailgate concert featuring rapper Bun B and Ice Cube himself.

The half court professional three-on-three basketball league features four back-to-back games. The winning team is the first to score 50 points.

The league features former NBA superstars like Metta World Peace, Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis, Mike Bibby and former Houston Rockets guard Cuttino Mobley.

Plenty of Houston-area rappers also showed their love for Ice Cube and his league.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner presenting Ice Cube with his very own Houston Astros hat before the first game tipped off.