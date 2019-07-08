< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Astros' Verlander named All-Star Game starting pitcher for American League By Salvatore Maneen
Posted Jul 08 2019 04:09PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 08 2019 04:13PM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 04:16PM CDT "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416919370-416921707" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416919370" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>CLEVELAND (FOX 26) – For the second time in his Hall of Fame worthy career – and the first time as a member of the Houston Astros – pitcher Justin Verlander will start for the American League in the All-Star Game. Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the National League.</p><p>“I don’t take these games for granted,” said Verlander. “Having the opportunity to start another one at 36-years-old … all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes – to kind of have that come to fruition, and be able to be out here and do this thing again means a lot to me.”</p><p>A.L. manager Alex Cora – an Astros assistant coach when they won the World Series in 2017 – made the decision to start Verlander in Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic (6:30 p.m. on FOX 26).</p><p>“He’s getting better, which sucks for us,” joked Cora, now the Boston Red Sox manager. “What he’s done this year – he’s been amazing.”</p><p>Verlander is 10-4 this season with a 2.98 earned run average, and 153 strikeouts in 126.2 innings pitched. He ranks in the top five in the A.L. in nearly every major pitching category.</p><p>Verlander will be joined in the starting lineup by Astros teammates George Springer, Alex Bregman, and Michael Brantley – the first time in franchise history Houston will have four players start the All-Star Game.</p><p>Cora says Springer will lead off and play right field; Bregman will hit sixth and start at third base; and Brantley will bat eighth and play left field. Singles fourth round match against Simona Halep of Romania during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2019 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:38AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Coco Gauff's unexpected but remarkable run at Wimbledon is over.</p><p>The 15-year-old American, who became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon's main draw in the professional era, lost to former No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round on Monday.</p><p>Gauff knocked out five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round, and then saved two match points in the third round to reach the second week of a Grand Slam tournament in her debut.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fifa-world-cup/trump-putting-aside-rapinoe-s-attack-congratulates-women-s-soccer-team-on-world-cup-win" title="Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win" data-articleId="416829563" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The USA Women&#39;s National Team captured the 2019 World Cup title, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday. (Getty)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:12AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 08:04AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump unequivocally congratulated the United States women's soccer team after its repeat World Cup win on Sunday -- putting aside, at least for the moment, the firestorm surrounding star forward Megan Rapinoe's vow never to visit the White House.</p><p>"Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup!" Trump tweeted "Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!"</p><p>Asked by reporters later in the day whether men and women World Cup soccer teams should make the same money -- which Rapinoe has demanded -- Trump responded, “I would like to see that, but you’ve also got to look at numbers... you have to look at who’s taking in what" and "see how they're performing."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/local-nfl-stars-give-back-to-area-kids" title="Local NFL stars give back to area kids" data-articleId="416795191" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rams_star_Michael_Brockers_holds_free_yo_0_7486429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rams_star_Michael_Brockers_holds_free_yo_0_7486429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rams_star_Michael_Brockers_holds_free_yo_0_7486429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rams_star_Michael_Brockers_holds_free_yo_0_7486429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rams_star_Michael_Brockers_holds_free_yo_0_7486429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local NFL stars give back to area kids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Salvatore Maneen</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pair of Los Angeles Rams who grew up in the Houston area – defensive lineman Michael Brockers and safety Marqui Christian – each held free football camps for local kids Saturday.</p><p>Brockers, a Rams team captain, held a free youth clinic for some 200 children at his alma mater, Chavez High School. Brockers – who is entering his eighth NFL season – put the clinic together with his wife, Faith (who is originally from Missouri City), through their Brockers Youth Foundation.</p><p>Marqui Christian held two sessions of workouts at The Farm League Park in Spring. Christian, a graduate of Spring High School, is entering his fourth NFL season. After helping out fellow NFL and college teammates with youth camps in the past, this was Christian’s first opportunity to put on a clinic of his own.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2020 Presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and Pete Buttigieg. (Photos by Drew Angerer/Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="2020 candidates banner_1556238129012-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eric-swalwell-becomes-first-candidate-to-drop-out-of-the-2020-presidential-race"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Swalwelldrops_1562622444838_7489308_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a press conference at his campaign headquarters where he announced that he is dropping out of the presidential race. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="Swalwelldrops_1562622444838-400801.png"/> </figure> <h3>Eric Swalwell becomes first candidate to drop out of the 2020 presidential race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/astros-verlander-named-all-star-game-starting-pitcher-for-american-league"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="verlan_1562620546222.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Astros' Verlander named All-Star Game starting pitcher for American League</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mulan-live-action-movie-teaser-trailer-features-sword-wielding-heroine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Disney released an official teaser trailer for the live-action film '“Mulan” on Sunday featuring its sword-wielding heroine. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2020&#x20;Presidential&#x20;hopefuls&#x20;Kamala&#x20;Harris&#x2c;&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Pete&#x20;Buttigieg&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eric-swalwell-becomes-first-candidate-to-drop-out-of-the-2020-presidential-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Swalwelldrops_1562622444838_7489308_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Swalwelldrops_1562622444838_7489308_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Swalwelldrops_1562622444838_7489308_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Swalwelldrops_1562622444838_7489308_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Swalwelldrops_1562622444838_7489308_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidate&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Eric&#x20;Swalwell&#x20;&#x28;D-CA&#x29;&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;press&#x20;conference&#x20;at&#x20;his&#x20;campaign&#x20;headquarters&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x20;announced&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;is&#x20;dropping&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;presidential&#x20;race&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eric Swalwell becomes first candidate to drop out of the 2020 presidential race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/astros-verlander-named-all-star-game-starting-pitcher-for-american-league" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/verlan_1562620546222_7488809_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Astros' Verlander named All-Star Game starting pitcher for American League</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mulan-live-action-movie-teaser-trailer-features-sword-wielding-heroine" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Disney&#x20;released&#x20;an&#x20;official&#x20;teaser&#x20;trailer&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;live-action&#x20;film&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Mulan&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x20;featuring&#x20;its&#x20;sword-wielding&#x20;heroine&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Walt&#x20;Disney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Mulan' live-action movie teaser trailer features sword-wielding heroine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/suicide-prevention-click-here-for-information-on-how-to-get-help" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suicide prevention: Click here for information on how to get help</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 