Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/astros-aces-amped-rays-al-division-series" data-title="Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/astros-aces-amped-rays-al-division-series" addthis:title="Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431289714.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431289714");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431289714-431290833"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander delivers the pitch in the first inning of a baseball between the Astros and the Los Angeles Angels on September, 22, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander delivers the pitch in the first inning of a baseball between the Astros and the Los Angeles Angels on September, 22, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431289714-431290833" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander delivers the pitch in the first inning of a baseball between the Astros and the Los Angeles Angels on September, 22, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander delivers the pitch in the first inning of a baseball between the Astros and the Los Angeles Angels on September, 22, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. By KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer
Posted Oct 04 2019 10:55AM CDT
Updated Oct 04 2019 11:11AM CDT It's a group of pitchers that are arguably the best in baseball and some believe to be the finest collection of arms on one team in the majors in years.</p> <p>"As long as I've got the type of top-end rotation, then I certainly firmly believe in the starting pitcher setting the tone and doing all the things that a normal, traditional starting pitcher would do ... I love the three at the top of our rotation, and I'll take that model every day," Houston manager AJ Hinch said.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/cheer-on-houston-astros-during-postseason-games-at-watch-parties-street-festivals">RELATED: Houston Astros postseason Watch Parties & Street Festivals</a></strong></p> <p>Hinch and Rays manager Kevin Cash have been friends for years, and before the Astros played Tampa Bay in late August he thought about texting Cash to needle him a little about their different philosophies on starting pitchers.</p> <p>"(What) I wanted to do in August was text him and say: 'I don't know if you're going with an opener, but I'm going with Verlander, Greinke, and Cole,'" Hinch said. "And the same goes for this series."</p> <p>Despite their penchant for openers, the Rays will go with three true starters in the first three games of this series. Tyler Glasnow will start Game 1, 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell gets Game 2 and Charlie Morton, who got the win in their wild-card game against Oakland Wednesday night, will start Game 3.</p> <p>Though all three are starters, it's unclear how long Glasnow and Snell will be able to go after both missed huge chunks of the season with injuries. Glasnow sat out from May 11-Sept. 8 with a right forearm strain and pitched just 4 1/3 innings in his last start. Cash said he thinks it's "reasonable" to expect Glasnow to be able to pitch six innings on Friday.</p> <p>Glasnow came to the Rays in July 2018 from Pittsburgh with Austin Meadows in the big trade for Chris Archer. He said it hasn't really sunk in yet that he'll make his playoff debut opposite Verlander on Friday.</p> <p>"This is everything you dream about," he said. "You're a little kid, you think about playing playoff baseball. Now that it's here, it's pretty amazing."</p> <p>Snell, out from July 22-Sept. 17 after arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips in his throwing elbow, is an even bigger question after he didn't get out of the third inning in any of his three September starts.</p> <p>Houston's offense is certainly dangerous, but there is little question that the rotation is the star of this loaded team which won an MLB-best and franchise-record 107 games to reach the playoffs for the third straight season.</p> <p>Verlander and Cole are front-runners for the Cy Young after both put together dominant seasons. Verlander, who threw his third no-hitter this season, won 20 games for the second time in his career and first since winning a career-high 24 in 2011 with Detroit when he won the Cy Young and MVP. Cole set a team record by winning his last 16 decisions and topped the AL with a career-best 2.50 ERA. His career-high 326 strikeouts were the most in the majors and set a franchise record that had stood since 1979 when J.R. Richard fanned 313.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/houston-astros-mlb-record-no-intentional-walks">RELATED: Astros set MLB record with zero intentional walks in 2019</a></strong></p> <p>Greinke, acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline, went 8-1 with a 3.02 ERA in 10 starts after the trade capped by a gem in his last start when he came two outs shy of his first no-hitter on Sept. 25 against Seattle.</p> <p>"There's no doubt that their starting pitchers are dominant," Cash said. "We're going to face a guy (Verlander) that's arguably the best pitcher for the last decade and a half, two decades ... we've just got to go out there and have good at-bats when any of these guys happen to make a mistake or lack an executed pitch, we've got to be ready for it."</p> <p>Some things to know about the ALDS between the Rays and Astros:</p> <p>CORREA READY TO GO</p> <p>Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is healthy and will start Game 1. Correa missed the last week of the regular season because of a sore back, but has recovered and is ready to return for the postseason.</p> <p>"I feel great right now, my back feels really good," Correa said. "I had no issues at all during these three workouts.”</p> <p>The 25-year-old Correa played just 75 games this season after sitting out from May 26-July 26 with a broken rib. He missed a month with the back problem, which also caused him to sit out last week.</p> <p>CASH AND HINCH</p> <p>Hinch was asked how the friendship between he and Cash developed.</p> <p>"We were just both poor-hitting backup catchers trying to survive in the game at the same time," Hinch joked before getting serious. "We have very similar beliefs and very similar backgrounds and we're trying to make this magic thing work."</p> <p>Cash was grateful to Hinch for asking him to be on his staff when he managed the All-Star Game in 2018. And in the meeting with the team, Cash was amused by the introduction Hinch gave him.</p> <p>"(Hinch) said: 'Why would we not have him here, because he's really the only guy in baseball that likes to use 11 pitchers in nine innings,'" Cash said.</p> <p>PLAYOFF EXPERIENCE</p> <p>Since the Rays are in the postseason for the first time since 2013, many of their players are getting their first taste of playoff baseball. That's not the case for the Astros who have only a handful of players who haven't played in the postseason. MVP candidate Alex Bregman thinks that playoff seasoning will be an advantage as Houston tries to reach the World Series for the second time in three years after losing to the Red Sox in the ALCS last season.</p> <p>"A lot of guys have been through the postseason a few times now," Bregman said. "We know what it takes to win, and we're very motivated ... we can't wait to get out there."</p> <p>AGELESS VERLANDER</p> <p>At 36 Verlander has put together one of the finest seasons of his career and he doesn't plan on hanging things up anytime soon.</p> <p>"I kind of pegged this like 45 number," he said. "Whether that's realistic or not, I don't know. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408821" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/houston-astros-take-down-the-tampa-bay-rays-in-alds-game-1" title="Houston Astros take down the Tampa Bay Rays in ALDS Game 1" data-articleId="431329883" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Josh Reddick #22 after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston Astros take down the Tampa Bay Rays in ALDS Game 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 04:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - Justin Verlander looked every bit the October ace, Jose Altuve polished his postseason resume, and the Houston Astros kept rolling, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 Friday to open their AL Division Series.</p><p>The game was scoreless until the fifth, when a two-run home run by Altuve, who has homered in Game 1 of the ALDS in three straight seasons, put the Astros on top in an inning where they tacked on two more runs thanks to an error by Brandon Lowe.</p><p>Justin Verlander hit another career milestone, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history with eight career wins in the ALDS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/houston-astros-mlb-record-no-intentional-walks" title="Astros set MLB record with zero intentional walks in 2019" data-articleId="431283924" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Manager AJ Hinch #14 of the Houston Astros during batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 27, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Astros set MLB record with zero intentional walks in 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 10:07AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 10:38AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Houston Astros share a division with the American League's most intentionally walked player in Angels star Mike Trout.</p><p>But despite Trout facing the Astros as much as any team in the league, none of his 14 intentional walks this season came against Houston.</p><p>That's because manager A.J. Hinch didn't intentionally walk anyone this season, making the Astros the first team in MLB history to finish a year with zero intentional walks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/player-of-the-week/eric-rodriguez" title="Eric Rodriguez" data-articleId="431088018" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Player_of_the_Week____Rodriguez_0_7684852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Player_of_the_Week____Rodriguez_0_7684852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Player_of_the_Week____Rodriguez_0_7684852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Player_of_the_Week____Rodriguez_0_7684852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Player_of_the_Week____Rodriguez_0_7684852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Player of the Week Eric Rodriguez" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eric Rodriguez</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eric Rodriguez had one heck of a game, he threw 5 touchdowns for over 400 yards.</p><p>Winning the game 56-53.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/hackers-holding-website-access-for-ransom" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="dichohecho&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hackers holding website access for ransom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/raymond-santana-of-exonerated-5-in-houston-shining-light-on-wrongful-convictions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Exonerated&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;formerly&#x20;Central&#x20;Park&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;wrongfully&#x20;convicted&#x20;of&#x20;raping&#x20;a&#x20;jogger&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Raymond Santana of 'Exonerated 5' in Houston shining light on wrongful convictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/houston-astros-take-down-the-tampa-bay-rays-in-alds-game-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jose&#x20;Altuve&#x20;&#x23;27&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Houston&#x20;Astros&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;Josh&#x20;Reddick&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;after&#x20;hitting&#x20;a&#x20;two-run&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Rays&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;fifth&#x20;inning&#x20;in&#x20;game&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;American&#x20;League&#x20;Division&#x20;Series&#x20;at&#x20;Minute&#x20;Maid&#x20;Park&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston Astros take down the Tampa Bay Rays in ALDS Game 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Confederate&#x20;flag&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;grass&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher under investigation for photo saying Confederate flag is announcement to ‘marry your sister'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-outside-influences-on-relationship-approving-of-daughter-s-boyfriend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Ask_Mary_Jo___Oct__3__2019_0_7687704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Ask_Mary_Jo___Oct__3__2019_0_7687704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Ask_Mary_Jo___Oct__3__2019_0_7687704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Ask_Mary_Jo___Oct__3__2019_0_7687704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Ask_Mary_Jo___Oct__3__2019_0_7687704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ask Mary Jo: Outside influences on relationship & approving of daughter's boyfriend</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431289714'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" 