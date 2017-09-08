Andy Pettite, Lance Berkman help Harvey flood victim

- Former Houston Astros star players Lance Berkman and Andy Pettitte were truly getting their hands dirty in west Houston by helping clean a home that had three feet of water in it at one time from Harvey. The water only just receded on Wednesday.

Berkman and Pettitte were pulling carpet and tearing out walls for a homeowner they met for the first time on Friday. Berkman learned resident Sally Kmiecik was in need of help with her home through a family connection.