Astros land pitcher Justin Verlander

- In a blockbuster deal, moments before the deadline for players to be eligible for the playoffs, the Houston Astros landed pitcher Justin Verlander in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.

Verlander, a six-time All Star, could have blocked the deal because he had a no-trade clause.

He did not.

"We think he can add a dimension in the playoffs for us," said Jim Crane, Astros owner, in an interview with FOX 26 Sports.

"He's been pitching really well. We get him for two more years on his contract. We got a really good team intact for the next few years. We think it's a big boost for the team and the city. We're excited about it."

In return the Tigers get three minor league prospects: outfielder Daz Cameron, right-handed pitcher Franklin Perez and catcher Jake Rogers.

The Astros will also get a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Crane said making a deal of this magnitude reflects what his organization is all about.

"We're trying to win," Crane said. "If we get a shot to win, we're going to lean in."