Texans and DeAndre Hopkins agree on contract extension

-

Shortly after agreeing to a five-year contract extension worth $81 million, Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins was working on getting better instead of looking for a place to celebrate.

“I’m not really celebrating,” Hopkins said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. “I’m in the gym working out.

And with good reason.

“Because I’m trying to win a Super Bowl,” Hopkins said. “I’m trying to win a championship.

"I want to thank (Texans owner) Bob McNair and his family and (executive vice president and general manager) Rick Smith for getting it done, for believing in me."

Hopkins extension includes $49 million in guaranteed money, the largest for any NFL receiver.

He said it will not change him.

“My mindset is the same,” Hopkins said. My work ethic is still the same. I’m even hungrier to prove to people who I am and deserving of this.

“It’s just numbers to me. What really matters is winning, helping this team win. That’s what it’s all about. The coaches that I’ve had growing up, the coaches that I have now, teammates that I’ve had in the past, rec league, high school, college and the teammates that I have now, to encourage me and to help me, without those guys I wouldn’t have those numbers. I can’t throw to myself and I can’t block for myself.”

Counting the final year of his original contract Hopkins is now tied to the Texans through the 2022 season.

"It means a lot because this is the city, once I got here and I felt the love of this city, I knew I wanted to be here throughout my career," Hopkins said. "In times like this, where we're going through Hurricane Harvey, how this city's coming together, it's amazing to be a part of this city and to be here. It's beyond football, the love you get here in this city."

Hopkins has a message for Texans fans.

“I want to thank say thank y’all for supporting me,” Hopkins said. “Thank them for being Texans fans. I want to thank them for motivating me. I know they look up to me as a role model, but I’ve gained so much respect for this city, that they’re my role models now.”

Hopkins is looking forward to the opener with Jacksonville.

“I’m good to go,” Hopkins said. “If we had a game tomorrow. I’d be ready.”

Hopkins explained how his mother took the news of his contract extension.

"The first thing she did was say a prayer like she always does, to watch over me, continued success and stay healthy," Hopkins said

"She just told me this isn't it. We got a lot of work to do."

Which is why DeAndre was in the gym focusing on getting better not long after his deal was completed.