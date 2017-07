- The Houston Rockets reached an agreement with center Nene on a four-year deal worth $15 million according to an NBA source.



Nene was set to become an unrestricted free agent.



Last season, his first with the Rockets, Nene played in 67 games, starting eight.



He averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds during the 2016-17 season.



Nene has played 15 years in the NBA, with career averages of 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.