Former LSU catcher Michael Papierski agrees to Astros contract

Former LSU catcher Michael Papierski, drafted by the Astros in the ninth round, 271 overall, said he has an agreement with the team and will sign Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“It feels awesome,”Papierski said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of the Astros organization. I’m just ready to get this thing started.

“I can’t thank my parents enough for everything they’ve done, helping me so much through this process. I want to thank (Astros third baseman) Alex Bregman too. He helped me my freshman year here at LSU, and now to be in the same organization as him, and get to hang out with him and all of his big league friends, I’m just excited.”

Bregman offered a scouting report of his friend, the former LSU catcher.

“He’s an A-plus defensive catcher, switch-hitting, big kid, still growing into his body, Bregman said.

“He’s really a steal to be honest with you.”

Bregman and Papierski are close.

Papierski was at Minute Maid Park for Bregman’s Major League debut.

“My junior year I slept on his couch,” Bregman said. “I lived at his house and got to see what he was all about, what kind of worker he was and we fit in immediately.”

Bregman said he wanted to stay with him that year because of Papierski’s work ethic, expecting it to push him, and Papierski did just that.

“All he wanted to do was work on his game, work on his craft,” Bregman said. Nothing’s changed. He’s a grinder.

“He came into school a great defensive catcher. Offensively, he’s getting better and better and better. He’s hitting homers from both sides of the plate. We knew the power would come because he’s 6-4.”

Papierski helped lead LSU to the College World Series, finishing as the national runner-up.

This past season he hit .256, with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Bregman was thrilled when he heard the Astros had drafted Papierski.

“I was fired up,” Bregman said. “ I’m so happy.

“Hopefully one day we get to player together, again.”

Papierski feels the same way.

"He’s one of my best friends, and to have this opportunity to be in the same organization as him, is going to be awesome,” Papierski said.

“I definitely never would have thought that I would be drafted by the same team as him.