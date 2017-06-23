NBA All-Star Game not returning to Houston just yet

Houston's bid to host the 2020 or 2021 NBA All-Star Game has been eliminated from consideration.



However, the league encouraged Janis Burke, CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, to bid again in the future.



Toyota Center hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 2006 and 2013.



Burke believes that played a role in the league's decision to go in a different direction this time.



"So we had a great bid," Burke said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. "Houston has been fortunate enough to host twice in a short period of time.



"I think they want to just give some other cities an opportunity, but told us to come back and bid for the next round."



The next round would begin when the NBA focuses on future games like the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.



"I think when the NBA encourages you to bid again, that means they like what they saw," Burke said.



Along with the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, the bid to bring the NBA All-Star Game back to Houston included the Rockets, Houston First and the special events office from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.



