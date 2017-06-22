Legendary ASU football coach Frank Kush dies at 88

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 22 2017 11:16AM CDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 12:50PM CDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Legendary Arizona State University football coach Frank Kush has died at the age of 88.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston