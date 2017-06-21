Rockets extend Daryl Morey's contract

-

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey signed a four-year contact extension according to NBA sources.

Morey had one year left on his contract.

He is now tied to the organization through the 2021-2022 season.

Morey took over as the Rockets general manager in 2007 after serving as the franchise’s assistant GM for one year.

Among his many moves with the Rockets Morey traded for guard James Harden in 2012, and he has become one of the best players in the NBA.

Morey’s Rockets had the third-best record in the NBA during the 2016-17 season, losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Western Conference semifinals.

Morey has not been available for comment.