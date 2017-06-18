AJ Hinch gives Astros injury update

- Prior to Sunday's nationally televised game against the Red Sox, Astros manager AJ Hinch provided updates on the Astros' injury situation.

Dallas Keuchel (pinched nerve) will start playing catch on Monday.

Lance McCullers (lower back) will throw a bullpen either Monday or Tuesday and could potentially pitch against Seattle if all goes well.

Charlie Morton (lat strain) will throw a bullpen session on Monday and will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno if all goes well.

Collin McHugh (elbow) will head to Florida and throw live batting practice. It's effectively the start of his spring training.